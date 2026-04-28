The Wests Tigers have today confirmed the departure of superstar Jarome Luai from the club after the 2027 NRL season.

Luai has inked to become the PNG Chiefs' marquee inaugural signing following a trip to the Melanesian country last weekend, confirmed on Wednesday morning.

He has signed for three years, with an option to remain at the club in 2030.

It is a massive signing by the Chiefs head of football, Michael Chammas, with Luai bringing a wealth of experience and leadership qualities on and off the paddock.

“Jarome is a world-class player and a proven winner. Securing his signature is a big step forward for our club and for Rugby League in Papua New Guinea. We said we would attract the best players in the competition and we've done that. It is a proud moment for us,” Chammas said.

“He embodies the style, passion, and competitiveness we want our team to represent. We're thrilled to welcome Jarome and his family to the Chiefs family.

"I also want to wish him and the Wests Tigers all the best in the upcoming 18 months and would love nothing more for him to finish his time at the club with another premiership ring.”

Luai has annual clauses in his Tigers contract allowing him to explore options year-by-year, which allows him to explore his options.

Luai will finish at the Tigers three years into his five-year deal.

Tigers head coach Benji Marshall thanked Luai for his contribution in the Tigers colours, with the club releasing a statement today to confirm the departure of the Samoan international.

“Jarome has been really important in the direction we've taken as a group over the past two seasons,” Marshall said.

“He's still with us for the next 18 months and the role he plays in that journey continues. We're all looking forward to having him with us during that time.

“Jarome's a quality human being who is widely respected across our Club. I know how difficult this has been for him, but he's put his family first and we respect his decision.