Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau is set to be sidelined for an extended period with a right pec injury sustained in their loss against the Broncos last week.

Kikau is looking at a 12-week stint off the paddock as 9News is reporting he is set to undergo surgery.

It is an enormous setback for the Bulldogs, who will have to rely on squad depth to replace the Fijian back rower for the next three months.

Viliame Kikau will undergo surgery on a right pec injury with the Bulldogs expecting him to miss 12 weeks (via @9NewsSyd) Likely pectoral rupture or significant tear that requires surgical repair - usual recovery range is 10-14 weeks. But not always the case - Kikau previously… pic.twitter.com/k4X3L3EOkC — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 28, 2026

The action saw him extend his arm out while falling to make a tackle and landing awkwardly on his shoulder on the Suncorp Stadium turf.

It is his second major pectoral injury in three years, suffering a rupture on his left side during training, which expanded his recovery period to a monster 18 weeks.

In a season of inconsistency for the Belmore-based side, coach Cameron Ciraldo has had to make changes to his side.

Gun interchange forward Sitili Tupouniua has been named as a replacement on the left edge for the Bulldogs this week. The Tongan international will no-doubt bring his trademark aggression and energy to the starting side.

He has also swung the axe on Marcelo Montoya, replacing him with Enari Tuala on the right wing.

The Bulldogs will return to Accor Stadium this Thursday to face the North Queensland Cowboys.