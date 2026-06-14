Brisbane Broncos outside back Jesse Arthars could leave the NRL altogether, as a move to the Super League is growing likely, with Catalans Dragons emerging as a leading option for the 2027 season.

The 27-year-old has been left weighing up his future after a contract offer worth more than $600,000 a season from the Gold Coast Titans was withdrawn.

The deal was taken off the table after Arthar did not sign before the club's deadline, opening the door for rival opportunities to emerge.

The Australian have revealed Catalans have since entered the race for his signature.

Arthars has been a regular in Brisbane's backline players over the past two seasons.

He played an important role in the Broncos' premiership-winning campaign last year, scoring 11 tries in 18 appearances as the club claimed the NRL title.

In 2026, he has crossed for five tries in nine matches while showcasing his versatility across the backline. Arthars has featured on the wing, in the centres and at fullback throughout the season.

With more than 100 NRL games to his name across spells with the Broncos, Titans and Warriors, Arthars would arrive in Super League with desirable NRL experience.

Discussions between Arthars and Catalans have centred around a contract that could keep him with the Dragons for up to three seasons, although any move would likely require him to accept a lower salary than he could earn in the NRL.