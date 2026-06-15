The NRL's match review committee have hit multiple players with fines across both Saturday and Sunday games during Round 15.

Four players have been cited for Grade 1 careless high tackles during Saturday's double-header, each carrying different sanction levels depending on prior offences.

Among those charged, both Ronaldo Mulitalo and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava will receive a $1,000 fine for their first offence. That penalty could increase by $500 if either player contests the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

Cameron McInnes has been hit with a $1,800 fine after being charged with a second offence. If challenged and unsuccessful, his penalty could rise to $2,500.

Corey Horsburgh faces the most significant sanction of Saturday's charges, with a third offence resulting in a $3,000 fine and the potential for a two-match suspension if he elects to contest and is found guilty.

In regards to Sunday's clash between the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans, three players were sanctioned.

Both Patrick Herbert and Alex Seyfarth were charged with Grade 1 dangerous tackles and have each been fined $3,000, with the possibility of a two-match ban if the charges are challenged and upheld.

Tigers playmaker Jarome Luai was also fined $1,000 after being charged with a Grade 1 high tackle, with the penalty increasing to $1,500 if contested and unsuccessful.