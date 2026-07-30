The NRL is set to continue the push for rugby league on American soil, and following the success Las Vegas has brought, they have another city in mind.

Miami has been touted as a location to take Round 1 following the NRL's current Las Vegas deal with the Nevada government, which expires at the end of 2028.

Sport Confidential is revealing Miami could withstand the same success that Las Vegas held, with ARL Chariman Peter V'landys keen to continue exploring American horizons.

“We're certainly interested in staying in America,” V'landys said to News Corp.

“We'll have talks with Las Vegas because it has been a success for us, it made us $2 million this year so it's been profitable.

“But we'll also look at other areas of the US, Miami is one place we could go to next.

“That's one option we are looking at, absolutely.”

It is understood Japan has also been gaining traction behind the scenes as a potential location in a bid to globalise the franchise, with the Sydney Roosters quietly expressing interest in playing a game in the Asian country.

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Given the strong following of rugby in Japan, while also being in favourable time zones to Australia's east coast, it makes it a fitting evolution to expand on following Las Vegas.

The Roosters and the defending premiers, the Brisbane Broncos, have emerged as favourites to represent the NRL in a Japanese fixture.

The two clubs made history by playing NRL on American soil on the first ever date in 2024, and are reportedly keen to continue international endeavours.

It comes after the NRL has signed a record-breaking TV rights deal, which pushes past $5.3 billion and will no-doubt push ambitious plans to take the franchise abroad.

Sport Confidential is also revealing the United Arab Emirates have placed a $1 million price tag to have an NRL match take place on its Dubai shores.

It is all part of a grand scheme for a 'Global Round' with Abu Dhabi, Japan, London and Singapore earmarked as potential locations to spread rugby league gospel during a singular premiership round.

With an ongoing war in the Middle East, it is unlikely the ARL will proceed with its plan for now, with the UAE hoping to secure a match in Dubai for the Brisbane Broncos following their premiership win.

The prospect of playing more games overseas excites Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster, even calling for one particular party island to be considered.

“It could be an international round. It could go anywhere — Miami, Japan, wherever,” Munster said to News Corp.

“The way PVL's going about it with Vegas, there's obviously a bit of merit to it. It'd be pretty cool to have an international round.

“I don't know exactly how it would look.

“You might have teams in Japan, teams in Miami, four teams in different countries.

“But Ibiza would be pretty cool too.”

The Storm will face the Wests Tigers, while the Parramatta Eels clash with the Gold Coast Titans in Las Vegas' fourth edition in 2027.