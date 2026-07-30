North Queensland Cowboys half Tom Dearden has again been linked with an early exit from the club.

Dearden, who is the Cowboys' most important player and a Queensland representative player, will have even more responsibility next year with Scott Drinkwater moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons, and is contracted through to the end of 2028 in Townsville.

But it's the rumour that just won't go away.

Journalist Brent Read, speaking on Fox Sports show NRL 360 said Dearden is still weighing up his future, and even though the Cowboys have denied any move being likely, the fact his partner is pregnant is playing heavily into any speculation.

“These rumours have been around since the pre-season. Tommy's got a partner who lives in Sydney. She's now pregnant,” Read said.

“She's from and lives in Sydney, but I believe she's moving up there now since she's pregnant and there's been some talk that there's been some interest (in Tommy) and Tommy leaving the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys have denied this several times. There were rumours that his management met the club to talk about potentially leaving if his partner can't settle into Townsville.

“My understanding is that it's been spoken about (but) the club has denied that it's going to happen or that it will happen.

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“There's a couple of factors to play. One, it's going to depend on how his partner settles into Townsville. The other is that he is on so much money (at the moment).”

If Dearden does make the move away from Townsville and look to head to Sydney, there would be no shortage of suitors, with the half, even injured this year, still widely regarded as one of the best in the game.

He is, at his best, a seven-figure player, but is currently believed to be on about $750,000 per year.

That could play into his decision as well if he is to push for an early release from the Cowboys, although the club would have to agree to it.

Todd Payten's side have Jake Clifford on the books, re-signed through to the end of 2028, while Jaxon Purdue has also been used in the halves, but the loss of Tom Duffy to the Brisbane Broncos at the start of this year shortened their depth.

Regardless, there would be no replacing Dearden, particularly if it came on the heels of Drinkwater's departure.

The star fullback has been in everything at the attacking end of the park for the Cowboys over the years, and it's widely anticipated that back-up half Purdue, who regularly plays in the centres, will be in line to take over the numbr one jumper next year.