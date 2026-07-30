The Penrith Panthers have made the bold decision to axe young gun Blaize Talagi from the five-eighth jumper, and instead opting with Jack Cogger.

Concern has surrounded Talagi's defence, which saw Eels forward Jack Williams slide past him for two tries last week.

Penrith have been known to be ruthless in all areas of the game throughout their successful run since the turn of the decade.

However, Talagi's defensive lapses have shown the club's weakness, and rival teams are now targeting it.

It forced coach Ivan Cleary to make the tough decision and have Cogger partner his son, Nathan, in the halves against the Raiders.

Former Panthers coach Phil Gould recognised that Talagi's defensive issues must be the concern for coach Cleary.

“It can only be around defence, everyone has [targeted him],” Gould said on Wide World of Sports' Six Tackles With Gus.

“There are very few chinks in the Panthers' armour, but it's kind of one that has been exposed in the past. Now, everyone is heading down that corridor and getting some results out of it, not just in try-scoring but making yardage.

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“Whether that's eaten into his confidence a little bit in his attack [is possible].”

Meanwhile, Talagi's axing has sparked fresh speculation about his long-term future at the club, especially given if Cogger comes into the side and impresses.

Given he is one of the many high-profile players at the Panthers coming off-contract in 2027, it has added fuel to the fire that he could be set to hit the open market on November 1 this year.

In that list includes Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o, Liam Martin, Isaiah Papali'i, Paul Alamoti and many more.

If the club is desperate to keep its top-line stars, Talagi may be the player who misses out on an extension with the constant squeeze of the NRL's salary cap.

“That is interesting considering they've dropped him at the moment,” Braith Anasta said on NRL 360.

“He could be the fall guy…and we know they can't keep everyone."

The Eels, the club Talagi made his NRL debut for, have been floated around as an option for Talagi if he chooses to test his worth on the market.

“He is a guy that clubs could have a lash at. Parramatta's an obvious one and they probably need a long-term six,” CODE Sports reporter Brent Read said on the 360 panel.

The club remains in first place on the ladder, but the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks are in hot pursuit as the race for the minor premiership begins to heat up.

The Panthers will host the Raiders in Mudgee on Saturday afternoon.