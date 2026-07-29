Brisbane Broncos prop Corey Jensenh has announced his medical retirement following a frightening battle with blood clot issues in his lungs.

Jensen last featured in the NRL in Round 7, when the premiers defeated the Wests Tigers, with Jensen falling unwell following full-time, suffering a pulmonary embolism.

After seeing specialists and consulting with Broncos doctors in the past months, the club has confirmed Jensen will hang up the boots on medical grounds.

The 32-year-old started in the front row for the Broncos' historic drought-breaking title win last season and was hopeful of overcoming the issue and returning to the field.

Jensen underwent blood-thinning medication and a barrage of tests to determine if a return timeline was possible, but has been advised to retire after nine years in the top grade.

“Due to circumstances and medical advice from not just specialists here but from specialists internationally, the recommendation is that I can't continue playing contact sport,” Jensen said in a statement.

“Since I've been able to train properly again, it's been like a mini pre-season and I can do everything other than the contact which is the frustrating part.

"Overall, my health's pretty good, I can continue training in the future and it's not going to affect me in any way."

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Coach Michael Maguire only two weeks ago admitted he hopes to see Jensen back out onto the field.

“I really hope he plays again,” he said to the Courier Mail.

“This has been a really unusual situation; I don't think I've ever heard of a player having blood clots.

“I'm sure we will work through his playing part of it and see where it goes.

“We are all praying he will be alright.”

Jensen played 153 NRL games at a constant high level, making his NRL debut with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2017, then featuring in the club's grand final campaign later in the year before making the switch to Brisbane in 2022.

The hardworking prop only signed a two-year extension in September last year, but will bring the curtain down just under a year later.