Penrith Panthers veteran Liam Martin has confirmed his priority is to remain at the club.

The Panthers are in the midst of working out their roster and salary cap for 2028 and beyond, with a host of players off-contract at the end of 2027 and able to negotiate with rival outfits, including the cashed up PNG Chiefs, from November 1.

The Chiefs are expected to raid the Panthers among other clubs, with Martin joined on the off-contract list by the likes of Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Brian To'o.

The Panthers did recently manage to lock up the signing of Mitch Kenny in a major boost to the club, and are understood to be kicking off talks with Yeo and Cleary, although whether they will be able to afford their asking price remains to be seen.

Penrith's salary cap being stretched won't deter Martin though, who told the Western Weekender that his priority is to not leave the foot of the mountains.

I've been here for 10 years now. I've got a little boy here. I love it here. I love this club. I would love to stay, but you never know. We have to see what happens,” Martin told the publication.

The second-rower was one of the first Panthers linked to the Chiefs, funnily enough alongside Kenny, earlier this year.

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An Origin player at his best and in contention for a Kangaroos jersey at the end of the year when the Rugby League World Cup rolls around, he said he attempts to shut out the transfer news around his future.

“It's pretty funny… you just sort of try and ignore it but it's funny some of the things you see and read and you're just like, ‘you've got no idea what's really going on',” he said.

“I sort of ignore it and let it all play out. Sort of focus on my footy and it'll work itself out.”

Martin will be able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if he is not locked up with the Panthers.