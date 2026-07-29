Sydney Roosters boss Nick Politis has confirmed he wants to keep Sam Walker at the club for good.

Walker's future has been under the microscope for much of the season.

Off-contract at the end of 2027, it has been theorised by plenty that Walker could actually find himself on the outer at the Roosters, with the Bondi Junction club instead eyeing off a marquee recruit and mega deal for Penrith Panthers champion Nathan Cleary, who comes off-contract at the same time as Walker.

Walker's recent form, particularly on debut for Queensland in the State of Origin arena though was believed to be behind a change of heart at the tri-colours, with the club instead ready to offer him a ten-year deal.

Coach Trent Robinson said yesterday that an offer wasn't on the table for Walker yet and actually shied away from believing that type of contract was needed.

But chairman Nick Politis, speaking to News Corp revealed he doesn't want Walker going anywhere, with the hope a deal will be done by November 1.

Politis also confirmed Walker wants a longer deal than his previous one, but stopped short of suggesting a decade was in the works.

“I've spoken to Sam and I've told him I want him at the Roosters for life,” Politis told the publication.

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“I will look to catch up with the Roosters in Sydney next week.

“It's up to Sam to decide whether he wants to go to November 1, but his preference is to stay at the Roosters and he wants to be there.

“Sam would like a longer-term deal this time, so if there's a deal to be done, it will be done.”

The NRL have had very few players signed for a decade, with Dylan Brown the currently longest term contracted player, although he also had a long offer at the Parramatta Eels before using player options to leave.

Maybe the most famous example is Jason Taumalolo who gets to the final year of his unprecedented contract next year.

At the Roosters, it's clear Walker is the future, with the club also having re-signed Hugo Savala, while Daly Cherry-Evans is also mulling over whether to play on next year.

The other contracted half is rising star Toby Rodwell.