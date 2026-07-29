Melbourne Storm five-eighth and Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain Cameron Munster has revealed a piece of cartilage getting lodged in his knee joint was behind his latest injury setback.

Munster is currently sidelined as his knee recovers, and speaking on the 167 Podcast, he revealed his knee joint had been grumbly for some weeks before totally locking up after the State of Origin decider.

"I was getting my weeks strapped and getting it pulled across," Munster said on the podcast.

"That was because of the joint in my knee that wasn't great. It was a bit grumbly.

"It started to get to a stage in the Manly game where I was like this doesn't feel right and it's not doing a lot for my joint now.

"Then I got into Origin camp, kept training gradually and by the stage of the weekend, it blew up like a balloon. I didn't do a whole heap in captain's run, and got fluid taken out of it before the game.

"I'm not sure if I did more damage to it in the Origin game, but after the Origin game, it kept locking up on me.

"I had a decent bit of cartilage knocked off the knee and it got stuck into the back of my joint. It wouldn't come out.

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"All I have to do now is wait for the wounds to heal and I should be fine, but I think it's like three or four weeks."

Cameron Munster was dealing with a “grumbly” knee for weeks before he finally needed surgery - a piece of cartilage had broken off & got stuck in the joint. Great insight from Munster - he’s hoping for a recovery time of 3-4 weeks. 🎥 via 167 Podcast pic.twitter.com/lVik270REa — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 29, 2026

The Storm currently sit well outside the top eight, with six points separating them in 12th and the North Queensland Cowboys in 8th.

The Storm will likely have to win either four or all five of their remaining five games to qualify for the top 8 and finals footy, with Munster anticipated to return after the club's Round 24 bye.

It means he will miss their next two games against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles, before clasing with the Penrith Panthers, Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks over the final three weeks of the season.