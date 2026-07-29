Sydney Roosters half Daly Cherry-Evans is understood to be weighing up retiring at the end of 2026, despite reports just a week ago suggesting he was ready to play on.

The veteran halfback signed with the Roosters for the 2026 season, but also has an option in his contract for 2027.

Already 37 years of age, and set to turn 38 before a ball is kicked in 2027, it was reported last week that he had decided to extend his career by another year and push towards the 400-game barrier.

The 26-time Queensland State of Origin representative's call raised some eyebrows, and not over his form, but rather over the Roosters' future, with the club in negotiations with Sam Walker, recently extending Hugo Savala, and also having young gun Toby Rodwell in their squad.

But now Wide World of Sports is reporting Cherry-Evans, after meeting with advisor Joe Wehbe and Roosters boss Nick Politis, has decided to pull the plug on his career.

Diplomat coach Trent Robinson told reporters on Wednesday that the club hadn't spoken to Cherry-Evans about his future yet, and that he had no idea what the decision of his five-eighth is.

"No, I don't know," Robinson said when quizzed.

"We spoke about it last week because there was another report about what had happened.

Loading matchup…

"Don't. Don't start reading it. They aren't ideal to read but I got asked about it last week, and there hasn't been that sort of discussion between Chez and the club.

"It's really nice, you talked about deadlines and all of that, but playing what's in front of you is really key. The exciting stuff for people to read is the long-term stuff or controversy stuff, but we are in a bit of a zone about Thursday night and staying in that, so it's pretty key for us."

The Roosters currently sit in the top four and have a good chance of making a deep run into September if they can avoid distractions and play anywhere near their best.

The Cherry-Evans news comes with Sam Walker also in negotiations over his future, although Robinson also suggested that a ten-year offer has not been tabled to the star halfback, despite those reports emerging over the weekend.

Walker has been an intriguing watch this year, with the club believed to be not sold on him for the future for a long period of time, before his State of Origin performance for Queensland on debut changed their mind.

The Roosters have been widely linked to making a play for Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary from November 1 if he doesn't re-sign with the club at the foot of the mountains prior to that date.

The tri-colours have already added Reuben Garrick for next year, and are set to add Murray Taulagi in their backline as well, but given the presence of Walker, Savala and Rodwell, will not need to chase a half replacement if Cherry-Evans does call it quits.