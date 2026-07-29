Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall and Adam Doueihi fronted the media on Wednesday morning to clear the air on the star halfback's shock decision to sit out last week's match against the Raiders.

Things have moved in a positive direction between the two parties after a reported argument between the pair about the direction of the club, with Doueihi insisting he will remain a Tiger despite being absent in their 56-10 thrashing in the nation's capital

The Lebanese international was recalled to the starting halfback role for the Tigers match against the Parramatta Eels this weekend.

Plenty of noise has surfaced out of Concord since Doueihi's bombshell last Thursday, with a report suggesting Tigers players are vaping in the club gym.

Marshall took the opportunity to clear the air on the vaping murmurs, firmly shutting down the claims.

"I saw some things about vaping in the gym, I can tell you now, no one is vaping in the gym," Marshall said.

"That's actually fabricated or misinformation, is there a vaping problem? (with players) Probably.

"With young men, you can't tell them whether they vape or smoke, or what not.

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"I definitely can't control what they do 24/7. I'm not with them all the time.

"I don't feel like there's a culture problem. If we're talking about standards and that, there's probably a few things we might walk past recently that we need to address."

Doueihi conceded that he took Marshall's positional change "the wrong way" and admitted he should have gone into the match with his players in Canberra.

“I should've played,” Doueihi said in the press conference.

“It hurt watching the boys on the weekend that I wasn't out there … I've had a really, really good conversation with Benji, Shaun and the club about my care-factor for the club.

“I play and wear my heart on my sleeve. I know it's hard for our fans to see. I let them down on the weekend.

“I'm happy to wear all the criticism … Did I want to bring that noise to the club? No, that wasn't my intention. I had a really good conversation with [my teammates] after.”

Doueihi has played 127 games in Wests Tigers colours since making the switch from South Sydney in 2020.

In the six years at the club, he has established himself as one of the most gifted and versatile players in the game, and is now perfecting his craft in the chief playmaking halfback role.

Doueihi also shed some light on his long-term future at the club amid speculation there is unrest among the playing group.

"I'm here, I'm locked in," the 27-year-old added.

"I'm here for the future, if Benj or Shaun or people external don't see me fit in this club, then they'll make the decision.

"I know I'm here, I love the club, and I know I'm really focused to really get the win this week."

Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau will play his 250th NRL game this weekend.

The club will host the Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.