Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou is understood to be willing to exit the Sydney Roosters if it will extend his career into the 2027 season, with the English Super League an option.

The towering winger, who is rapidly approaching 200 NRL tries but has had his run cut short by a shoulder injury that will leave him missing almost the entire run to the NRL finals, is off-contract at the end of 2026.

His future has been a point of contention for much of the year at Bondi Junction, with his form still excellent.

The 35-year-old has 195 tries to his name in 302 games for the Roosters stretching back to his debut in 2012, and has been a permanent fixture of the side this year.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that, despite his shoulder injury, he is still keen to play on at 2027, and is willing to leave the Sydney Roosters to do it.

As it stands, the Roosters have not tabled an offer for Tupou, and it's unclear if there is any other interest from Australian clubs, but outfits on both sides of the world are believed to be monitoring the situation.

Speaking to AAP, Roosters coach Trent Robinson revealed he wasn't sure whether the injury would shift Tupou's opinion on his future, and suggested the club would have an answer in the next two or three weeks.

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"I'm not sure whether that (injury) will shift that last week," Robinson told the publication.

"I'd say it'd be in the next two to three weeks we'll know where Toops is at and where we're at."

Trent Robinson's outfit have signed Reuben Garrick for 2027 from the Manly Sea Eagles and are also widely expected to add Murray Taulagi from the North Queensland Cowboys, but Tupou would still have a place in the run-on side if offered a new deal.

James Tedesco will play on and lead the way from fullback, while Tupou could join Taulagi on the wings, with Garrick playing in the centres alongside Queensland Maroons State of Origin star Robert Toia.

The Roosters also have rising star Rex Bassingthwaighte, Junior Pauga, Cody Ramsey and Billy Smith contracted into 2027, while the club are yet to make a call on Tommy Talau who has been named as Tupou's replacement for this weekend's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.