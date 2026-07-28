Laurie Daley has publicly spoken after reports emerged yesterday indicating he has stepped down as NSW Blues head coach due to a health concern.

The Canberra Raiders legend came under immense scrutiny in this year's State of Origin series, but got the last laugh after defeating the Queensland Maroons in Brisbane in Game 3.

It was highly speculated Daley would step down from the role and go out on a high note as Blues coach, but there has been no official word from the Blues yet.

The champion five-eighth has responded to the reports surfacing yesterday indicating he has had a health scare.

"I haven't made any announcement yet, and when I'm ready to say something, I will," Daley said on Big Sports Breakfast radio.

"But in terms of my health, my health is good, I'm okay. There's no reason to suggest I'm crook."

Daley has had two stints as NSW Blues coach, starting in 2013 to 2017, then returning in 2025 and 2026.

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He was behind the Blues' famous drought-breaking streak in 2014, snapping an eight-series avalanche by the Maroons.

On top of his coaching record, Daley is highly regarded as one of the best NSW players to don the sky blue, representing his state 23 times between 1989 and 1999.

It is expected Ivan Cleary will be around for coaching selection in 2028, after he steps down from coaching the Penrith Panthers at the end of next season.

Matt King, Brett White and Boyd Cordner have all been touted as potential coaching successors to Daley given their work as assistants at state level.