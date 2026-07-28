Oh rugby league, what a sport you are.

Just as we thought the minor premiership race might be over, the Sydney Roosters have emerged as genuine threats to claim the shield.

The Raiders and Bulldogs, who many wrote off a few weeks back (oops) have turned in some brilliant recent form and now look within striking distance of a Finals apperance.

Meanwhile the Sharks kept their brilliant run going at the expense of Manly, whilst Newcastle's season probably ended on Friday evening.

Where did your team land on our NRL Power rankings following a magnificent Round 21?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers bounced back to winning ways through a shaky 24-18 win over the Eels at Commbank.

Nathan Cleary, of course, played a massive role with his two try assists. Liam Martin crossed for a double while Tom Jenkins was very good at fullback.

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They "host" a very much in form Canberra Raiders side on Saturday afternoon in Mudgee. A win here keeps the Roosters at bay.

2. Sydney Roosters (2)

The Roosters kept their Minor Premiership hopes alive and all but locked in a top four spot via their 23-22 win over Newcastle on Friday evening.

James Tedesco stole the highlights with a hattrick while Daly Cherry-Evans did exactly what he's paid to do, win games! He slotted the match winning field goal with ease.

A tough trip to a play a desperate Cowboys looms on Thursday night. This could be season defining, for both teams.

3. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks undefeated run since the bye extended to four following their 48 points to 12 demolition of the Sea Eagles at Four Hynes Park. Not a typo.

Nicho Hynes was blistering (again) while his halves partner Braydon Trindall was arguably just as good. Hynes added eight from eight from the kicking tee to take his tally to 26 in a row.

Cronulla host a battered Bunnies outfit on Saturday afternoon. If they're serious, they'll need to keep their good run going here.

4. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors continued their win/loss series in dropping a very winnable game to the Bulldogs. They hardly fired a shot in the 18-6 shock loss.

Chanel Harris-Tavita crossed for a try in the 74th minute but they were spectators for far too long in this "contest".

They're away again this weekend, to the Titans, but there are no excuses from here. They need to win to keep the Dolphins and Sharks at arms length.

5. The Dolphins (5)

The Dolphins could not have placed their final bye any better. With six rounds to play, they are in a brilliant spot to secure their first Finals appearance.

Their top four hopes will only remain alive if they beat the Dragons on Friday night in Wollongong.

Jack Bostock is back from concussion and Isaiya Katoa has been named in the reserves.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies escaped a very tricky match up with the Storm on Friday night to claim two vital competition points. The 28-26 win was deserved, yet in no way comphrahensive.

Campbell Graham bookended the night with the first and last try of the contest. Matthew Dufty recorded another lazy 300 metre run game. Ashton Ward had his best NRL career game to date.

They'll need to be at their very best to run down the Sharks, in Cronulla (ish) on Sunday afternoon.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys did their Finals hopes the world of good whilst also ending the Broncos season via a 18-10 win in Townsville. Perfect!

Jake Clifford should never not be in this side. Braidon Burns has absolutely nailed down a spot for this year and beyond. Jason Taumalolo legit looks 25 again.

They host the Roosters on Thursday night in a season defining clash. A win here and they'll be hard to keep from Finals footy. Tough ask though.

8. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (10)

The Bulldogs Finals hopes remain very much alive following a second straight home win, this time over the favoured Warriors.

Stephen Crichton looks like a different player since moving into the halves. So too Matt Burton who is back to his best out wide in the centres. Enari Tuala has made that centre spot his own.

They're in Melbourne on Friday night but should hold no fear.

9. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders continued their good run of recent form with an absolute walk in the park against the Tigers. They were worth every bit of their 56 points to 10 win.

Daine Laurie crossed for three tries while both Ethan Sanders and Jed Stewart both had two each. Ethan Sanders was still the star of the afternoon though with four try assists.

For them to keep their faint Finals hopes alive they'll need to beat Penrith, in Mudgee, on Saturday afternoon. They did it last year so it's not out of the question.

10. Newcastle Knights (7)

Two horror injuries on Friday evening likely ended the Knights genuine Finals hopes.

They've enjoyed a brilliant year to date but losing both Dylan Walker and Dylan Lucas, and also the game to the Roosters, looks like too big a hill to climb.

With the Cowboys and Bulldogs hot on their heals, they must beat the Broncos, in Brisbane on Saturday night.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly's not so spectacular run continued on Sunday afternoon as the Sharks won their fifth straight game at Brookvale, this time 48 to 12.

Joey Walsh's try was the highlight and continues his bright start to his NRL career. Otherwise though ...

A bye this weekend needs to provide the final launchpad for what once looks like a sure finals campaign. Now I'm not so sure.

12. Melbourne Storm (12)

I never thought I'd type these words but we're gearing up for a Final's series without the Melbourne Storm. Their 28-26 loss to the Bunnies leaves them too much to do.

Sualauvi Faalogo has been the big highlight for the Storm this year, and was again on the night. Stefano Utoikamanu was a monster in the middle for his efforts.

They host a red hot Bulldogs team on Friday night. Technically they're still in the hunt but it's about pride from here.

13. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans ended any worries of a wooden spoon battle but throttling the poor old Dragons 38 points to 18 in the Sunday Kogarah sunshine.

Jaylan De Groot crossed for a highlight reel double but it was Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini who stole the show. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui capped off a brilliant shift with a late try.

They host a stuttering Warriors side on Saturday afternoon. If this is a shootout, I like the upset here.

14. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels pushed the Panthers all the way despite a 24-18 loss on Thursday night. Let's just say they had a lot of luck on the night ... all of it bad.

Jack Williams continues to provide huge run metres, and a try double on the night. Mitch Moses had a try, two try assists and two line-break assists. Can't ask much more.

They will start as ridiculously short priced favourites against the Tigers on Sunday. The game's at Commbank, a rare away game at home.

15. Brisbane Broncos (15)

The Broncos horror title defence all but officially ended in Townsville as they lost 18-10 to the Cowboys.

Xavier Willison has been a genuine breakout star this year and was again massive on the night. Reece Walsh's form is brilliant but he hasn't had any help from his fellow creative players.

They'll start heavy favourites on Saturday night, at home, against a Knights side missing a host of stars through injury.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers horror week went from bad to worse after they had their collective pants pulled down in the capital. Canberra walked them 56-10.

Young Ethan Roberts scored his first NRL try but otherwise this was an afternoon to forget.

They "host" the Eels on Sunday afternoon in a game they have to win for their fans.

17. St George Ilawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons had their moments against the Titans on Sunday afternoon but they were too few. The 38-18 loss sums up their season. Sometimes good, mainly terrible.

Surely Jacob Liddle cannot be held back any longer. Time to cut bait for Damian Cook. Kyle Flanagan has been the Red V's best half for many weeks now.

They host a well rested Dolphins side in the Gong on Friday evening. I just can't see a route to victory here.