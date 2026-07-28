The team lists are in for Round 22, with wide ranging selection decisions right around the competition.

It's one of the bigger team list Tuesday's for the year so far, and we have broken down all the changes in this week's edition of Rapid fire Tuesday.

View all 16 teams for Round 22 here

North Queensland Cowboys

Sydney Roosters

Billy Smith is out, with Hugo Savala promoted to the centres.

Daniel Tupou is set to miss four or five weeks with a shoulder problem, so he is replaced by Tommy Talau on the wing for the Roosters.

Reece Foley is the new man on the bench for Trent Robinson's side.

St George Illawarra Dragons

One change for the Dragons, with Moses Suli replacing Emre Guler on the bench.

The Dolphins

Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs

Gold Coast Titans

New Zealand Warriors

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to fullback with Taine Tuaupiki missing to a foot injury.

With Nicoll-Klokstad promoted, the new face on the bench is Eddie Ieremia-Toeava.

Penrith Panthers

Blaize Talagi has been axed by the Panthers, with Jack Cogger slotting in at five-eighth.

No other changes for the Panthers with Dylan Edwards still missing.

Canberra Raiders

Brisbane Broncos

Newcastle Knights

Cronulla Sharks

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

Parramatta Eels