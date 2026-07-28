The team lists are in for Round 22, with wide ranging selection decisions right around the competition.
It's one of the bigger team list Tuesday's for the year so far, and we have broken down all the changes in this week's edition of Rapid fire Tuesday.
View all 16 teams for Round 22 here
2026-07-30T09:50:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-07-30T09:50:00Z
SYD
North Queensland Cowboys
- Thomas Mikaele is back in the starting side for the Cowboys, replacing Griffin Neame who is out suspended.
- Reed Mahoney is also out for the Cowboys with Soni Luke promoted to the starting side.
- John Bateman and Kaiden Lahrs are the new names on the bench.
Sydney Roosters
- Billy Smith is out, with Hugo Savala promoted to the centres.
- Daniel Tupou is set to miss four or five weeks with a shoulder problem, so he is replaced by Tommy Talau on the wing for the Roosters.
- Reece Foley is the new man on the bench for Trent Robinson's side.
2026-07-31T08:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2026-07-31T08:00:00Z
DOL
St George Illawarra Dragons
- One change for the Dragons, with Moses Suli replacing Emre Guler on the bench.
The Dolphins
- Jack Bostock returns from injury for the Dolphins, with Tevita Naufahu missing out and Selwyn Cobbo sliding out to the wing.
- Ray Stone and Jake Averillo are on the bench in place of Sebastian Su'a and John Fineanganofo.
- No sign of Isaiya Katoa yet.
2026-07-31T10:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-07-31T10:00:00Z
CAN
Melbourne Storm
- Jack Howarth is out for Melbourne, with Manaia Waitere promoted to start in the centres.
- Hayden Watson, Shawn Blore and Joe Chan are new faces on the bench with Harry Grant and Stanley Huen the two out. Grant is injured and will not return until after the club's upcoming bye.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Just two changes on the bench for the Bulldogs with Gordon Chan Kum Tong and Lipoi Hopoi replaced by Kurt Mann and Alekolasimi Jones.
2026-08-01T05:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-08-01T05:00:00Z
NZW
Gold Coast Titans
- AJ Brimson is back in the centres, with Jaylan De Groot dropping out.
- Kurtis Morrin returns for Siale Faeamani on the bench in the only other change.
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to fullback with Taine Tuaupiki missing to a foot injury.
- With Nicoll-Klokstad promoted, the new face on the bench is Eddie Ieremia-Toeava.
2026-08-01T07:30:00Z
Glen Willow Oval
PEN
2026-08-01T07:30:00Z
CBR
Penrith Panthers
- Blaize Talagi has been axed by the Panthers, with Jack Cogger slotting in at five-eighth.
- No other changes for the Panthers with Dylan Edwards still missing.
Canberra Raiders
- Owen Pattie returns from suspension, pushing Tom Starling back to the bench.
- Joe Roddy takes the pace of Vena Patuki-Case on the bench, while Jayden Brailey is out.
2026-08-01T09:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-08-01T09:30:00Z
NEW
Brisbane Broncos
- Grant Andersonm is promoted to the backline with the Perth-bound Gehamat Shibasaki dropped. Anderson plays on the wing, with Deine Mariner pushing into the centres
- Preston Riki is out, so Va'a Semu is promoted to prop.
- Jaiyden Hunt and Hayze Perham are the new new faces on the bench.
Newcastle Knights
- Big injury issues in the Hunter with Dylan Brown and Dylan Lucas having their season ended last weekend.
- Kalyn Ponga returns at fullback in a big boost, with Fletcher Sharpe moving to five-eighth and Sandon Smith to halfback.
- Dane Gagai is back in the centres, shuffling Fletcher Hunt back to the bench.
- Jermaine McEwen returns in the second-row in what is a straight swap for Lucas.
- Lachlan Crouch joins the bench, with Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana and Kyle McCarthy to miss out.
2026-08-02T04:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-08-02T04:00:00Z
SOU
Cronulla Sharks
- Addin Fonua-Blake is promoted back to the starting side at propp, while Thomas Hazelton returns. Jesse Colquhoun and Oregon Kaufusi go back to the bench.
- Jayden Berrell joins the bench, with the two players from last week not named being Hohepa Puru and Tuku Hau Tapuha.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- A reshuffle in the forwards sees Keaon Koloamatangi go to the second-row, and John Radel to prop, while Bronson Garlick is out with Lachlan Hubner to start at lock.
- Sean Keppie and Edward Kosi return to the bench with Thomas Fletcher missing out, while Adam Elliott and Tallis Duncan are a chance at returning, named on the reserves list.
2026-08-02T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2026-08-02T06:05:00Z
PAR
Wests Tigers
- Faaletino Tavana is out, with Sunia Turuva back to the wing and Heamasi Makasini to start at centre.
- Adam Doueihi is called straight back in at halfback with Javon Andrews losing his spot entirely.
- Sione Fainu starts in the second-row with Ethan Roberts dropped to the reserves, losing his spot.
- Jared Haywood and Bunty Afoa drop off the bench, while the Tigers call in Charlie Murray, Tony Sukkar and Tristan Hope.
Parramatta Eels
- Kelma Tuilagi returns to the starting team with Luca Moretti out. Junior Paulo is back on the bench in what is the only change for the blue and gold.