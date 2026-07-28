The team lists are in for Round 22, with wide ranging selection decisions right around the competition.

It's one of the bigger team list Tuesday's for the year so far, and we have broken down all the changes in this week's edition of Rapid fire Tuesday.

View all 16 teams for Round 22 here

 2026-07-30T09:50:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-07-30T09:50:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLCowboysRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Sydney Roosters

 2026-07-31T08:00:00Z 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2026-07-31T08:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLDragonsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dolphins

 2026-07-31T10:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-07-31T10:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLStormBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-08-01T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-08-01T05:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLTitansWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-08-01T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Glen Willow Oval
PEN   
 2026-08-01T07:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLPanthersRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

Canberra Raiders

 2026-08-01T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-08-01T09:30:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLBroncosKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

Newcastle Knights

 2026-08-02T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-08-02T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLSharksSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-08-02T06:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
WST   
 2026-08-02T06:05:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLTigersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Parramatta Eels