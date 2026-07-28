The Round 22 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Cowboys vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 22
2026-07-30T09:50:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-07-30T09:50:00Z
SYD
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Zac Laybutt
|4
|Tom Chester
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Jaxon Purdue
|8
|Thomas Mikaele
|9
|Soni Luke
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ethan King
|15
|John Bateman
|16
|Matthew Lodge
|17
|Coen Hess
|18
|Sam McIntyre
|19
|Kaiden Lahrs
|RESERVES
|20
|Kai O'Donnell
|21
|Liam Sutton
|22
|Ronald Philitoga
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Tommy Talau
|2
|Hugo Savala
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Naufahu Whyte
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Spencer Leniu
|10
|Nat Butcher
|11
|Siua Wong
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Salesi Foketi
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Taylor Losalu
|17
|Cody Ramsey
|18
|Reece Foley
|19
|RESERVES
|Tom Rodwell
|20
|Benaiah Ioelu
|21
|De La Salle Va'a
|22
Dragons vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 22
2026-07-31T08:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2026-07-31T08:00:00Z
DOL
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Setu Tu
|3
|Mathew Feagai
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|5
|Tyrell Sloan
|6
|Daniel Atkinson
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Toby Couchman
|11
|Dylan Egan
|12
|Hamish Stewart
|13
|Ryan Couchman
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Luciano Leilua
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|Jacob Halangahu
|18
|Moses Suli
|19
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|RESERVES
|20
|Emre Guler
|21
|C. Tuipulotu
|22
|Jacob Webster
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Brad Schneider
|7
|Tom Flegler
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Francis Molo
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|K. Finefeuiaki
|12
|Morgan Knowles
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Donoghoe
|14
|Max Plath
|15
|Tom Gilbert
|16
|Felise Kaufusi
|17
|Ray Stone
|18
|Jake Averillo
|19
|RESERVES
|Brian Pouniu
|20
|Tevita Naufahu
|21
|Isaiya Katoa
|22
Storm vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 22
2026-07-31T10:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-07-31T10:00:00Z
CAN
|1
|Sua Fa'alogo
|2
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|3
|Manaia Waitere
|4
|Nick Meaney
|5
|Moses Leo
|6
|Tyran Wishart
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Trent Toelau
|10
|Josh King
|11
|Cooper Clarke
|12
|Oryn Keeley
|13
|Trent Loiero
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Hayden Watson
|15
|Alec MacDonald
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Shawn Blore
|18
|Joe Chan
|19
|Angus Hinchey
|RESERVES
|20
|Davvy Moale
|21
|Stanley Huen
|22
|Jai Bowden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Matt Burton
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Jethro Rinakama
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|6
|Lachlan Galvin
|7
|Max King
|8
|Bailey Hayward
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Jaeman Salmon
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Josh Curran
|15
|Harry Hayes
|16
|Alekolasimi Jones
|17
|Jed Reardon
|19
|Sean O'Sullivan
|20
|RESERVES
|Lipoi Hopoi
|21
|Jake Turpin
|22
|Jonathan Sua
|23
Titans vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 22
2026-08-01T05:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-08-01T05:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Dean Ieremia
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Jayden Campbell
|7
|Zane Harrison
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Oliver Pascoe
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Arama Hau
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Chris Randall
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|Josh Patston
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|Cooper Bai
|18
|Sam Verrills
|19
|Lachlan Ilias
|RESERVES
|20
|Jaylan De Groot
|21
|Adam Christensen
|22
|Jett Liu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Ali Leiataua
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|A. Khan-Pereira
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Te Maire Martin
|7
|J. Fisher-Harris
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jacob Laban
|12
|Erin Clark
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Samuel Healey
|14
|T. Stowers-Smith
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|Leka Halasima
|17
|Luke Metcalf
|18
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|20
|RESERVES
|Rocco Berry
|21
|Luke Laulilii
|22
|Jacob Laban
|23
Panthers vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 22
2026-08-01T07:30:00Z
Glen Willow Oval
PEN
2026-08-01T07:30:00Z
CBR
|1
|Jaxen Edgar
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jack Cogger
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Billy Scott
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Liam Henry
|17
|Billy Phillips
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Jack Cole
|RESERVES
|20
|Blaize Talagi
|21
|Luron Patea
|22
|K. Leuluai-Going
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Jed Stuart
|2
|Simi Sasagi
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Xavier Savage
|5
|Ethan Strange
|6
|Ethan Sanders
|7
|Corey Horsburgh
|8
|Owen Pattie
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Zac Hosking
|11
|Ata Mariota
|12
|Morgan Smithies
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Matty Nicholson
|15
|Josh Papalii
|16
|Daine Laurie
|17
|Sebastian Kris
|18
|Joe Roddy
|19
|RESERVES
|Coby Black
|20
|Savelio Tamale
|21
|Vena Patuki-Case
|22
Broncos vs Knights Team Lists: Round 22
2026-08-01T09:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-08-01T09:30:00Z
NEW
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Josiah Karapani
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Grant Anderson
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Va'a Semu
|9
|Cory Paix
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Xavier Willison
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Billy Walters
|15
|Ben Talty
|16
|Jaiyden Hunt
|17
|Ben Hunt
|18
|Luke Gale
|19
|Hayze Perham
|RESERVES
|20
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|21
|Jesse Arthars
|22
|Joshua Coric
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|6
|Sandon Smith
|7
|Cody Hopwood
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Trey Mooney
|10
|Jermaine McEwen
|11
|Francis Manuleleua
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Harrison Graham
|14
|Tyson Frizell
|15
|Thomas Cant
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|Fletcher Hunt
|18
|Lachlan Crouch
|19
|RESERVES
|Toby Winter
|20
|Kyle McCarthy
|21
|Connor Votano
|22
Sharks vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 22
2026-08-02T04:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-08-02T04:00:00Z
SOU
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|KL Iro
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Thomas Hazelton
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siosifa Talakai
|15
|Billy Burns
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Jesse Colquhoun
|18
|Mawene Hiroti
|19
|Jayden Berrell
|RESERVES
|20
|Braden Uele
|21
|Sam Stonestreet
|22
|Niwhai Puru
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matt Dufty
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Siegwalt
|3
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Ashton Ward
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|John Radel
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Lachlan Hubner
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jye Gray
|14
|Jamie Humphreys
|15
|Liam Le Blanc
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Jayden Sullivan
|18
|Edward Kosi
|19
|RESERVES
|Thomas Fletcher
|20
|Tallis Duncan
|21
|Adam Elliott
|22
Wests Tigers vs Eels Team Lists: Round 22
2026-08-02T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2026-08-02T06:05:00Z
PAR
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Junior Tupou
|3
|Heamasi Makasini
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Sunia Turuva
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Adam Doueihi
|8
|Terrell May
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|Fonua Pole
|11
|Samuela Fainu
|12
|Sione Fainu
|13
|Alex Twal
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Heath Mason
|15
|Charlie Murray
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Tony Sukkar
|18
|Tristan Hope
|19
|Starford To'a
|RESERVES
|20
|Javon Andrews
|21
|Ethan Roberts
|22
|Bunty Afoa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Jordan Samrani
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Ronald Volkman
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Sam Tuivaiti
|8
|Tallyn Da Silva
|9
|Jack Williams
|10
|Kelma Tuilagi
|11
|Kitione Kautoga
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Junior Paulo
|15
|Teancum Brown
|16
|Harrison Edwards
|17
|Joash Papalii
|18
|Toni Mataele
|19
|RESERVES
|Araz Nanva
|20
|Ryley Smith
|21
|Jonah Pezet
|22