The Round 22 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Cowboys vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 22

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Dragons vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 22

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Storm vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 22

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Titans vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 22

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Panthers vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 22

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Broncos vs Knights Team Lists: Round 22

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Sharks vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 22

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Wests Tigers vs Eels Team Lists: Round 22