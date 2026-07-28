The Round 22 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Cowboys vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-07-30T09:50:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-07-30T09:50:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLCowboysRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
3 Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt
4 Tom ChesterTom Chester
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
7 Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue
8 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
9 Soni LukeSoni Luke
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ethan KingEthan King
15 John BatemanJohn Bateman
16 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
17 Coen HessCoen Hess
18 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
19 Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs
 RESERVES
20 Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell
21 Liam SuttonLiam Sutton
22 Ronald PhilitogaRonald Philitoga
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 2
Hugo SavalaHugo Savala 3
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 4
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 5
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 10
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 11
Siua WongSiua Wong 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 15
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 16
Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu 17
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 18
Reece FoleyReece Foley 19
 RESERVES
Tom RodwellTom Rodwell 20
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 21
De La Salle Va'aDe La Salle Va'a 22

Dragons vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-07-31T08:00:00Z 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2026-07-31T08:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLDragonsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Setu TuSetu Tu
3 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
4 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
5 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
6 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
11 Dylan EganDylan Egan
12 Hamish StewartHamish Stewart
13 Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
16 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
17 Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu
18 Moses SuliMoses Suli
19 Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia
 RESERVES
20 Emre GulerEmre Guler
21 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
22 Jacob WebsterJacob Webster
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Jack BostockJack Bostock 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 7
Tom FleglerTom Flegler 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 12
Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 14
Max PlathMax Plath 15
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 16
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 17
Ray StoneRay Stone 18
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 19
 RESERVES
Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu 20
Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu 21
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 22

Storm vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-07-31T10:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-07-31T10:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLStormBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo
2 S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown
3 Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere
4 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
5 Moses LeoMoses Leo
6 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Trent ToelauTrent Toelau
10 Josh KingJosh King
11 Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke
12 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
13 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 INTERCHANGE
14 Hayden WatsonHayden Watson
15 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
18 Joe ChanJoe Chan
19 Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey
 RESERVES
20 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
21 Stanley HuenStanley Huen
22 Jai BowdenJai Bowden
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 3
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 4
Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama 5
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 6
Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin 7
Max KingMax King 8
Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 12
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Josh CurranJosh Curran 15
Harry HayesHarry Hayes 16
Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones 17
Jed ReardonJed Reardon 19
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 20
 RESERVES
Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi 21
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 22
Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua 23

Titans vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-08-01T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-08-01T05:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLTitansWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
7 Zane HarrisonZane Harrison
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Arama HauArama Hau
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Chris RandallChris Randall
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
15 Josh PatstonJosh Patston
16 Klese HaasKlese Haas
17 Cooper BaiCooper Bai
18 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
19 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
 RESERVES
20 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
21 Adam ChristensenAdam Christensen
22 Jett LiuJett Liu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 7
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 12
Erin ClarkErin Clark 13
 INTERCHANGE
Samuel HealeySamuel Healey 14
T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith 15
Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga 16
Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima 17
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 18
E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava 20
 RESERVES
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 21
Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii 22
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 23

Panthers vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-08-01T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Glen Willow Oval
PEN   
 2026-08-01T07:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLPanthersRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jaxen EdgarJaxen Edgar
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Billy ScottBilly Scott
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Liam HenryLiam Henry
17 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Jack ColeJack Cole
 RESERVES
20 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
21 Luron PateaLuron Patea
22 K. Leuluai-GoingKalani Leuluai-Going
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Jed StuartJed Stuart 2
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders 7
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 8
Owen PattieOwen Pattie 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 11
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 12
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Matty NicholsonMatty Nicholson 15
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 16
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 17
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 18
Joe RoddyJoe Roddy 19
 RESERVES
Coby BlackCoby Black 20
Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale 21
Vena Patuki-CaseVena Patuki-Case 22

Broncos vs Knights Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-08-01T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-08-01T09:30:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLBroncosKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
5 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Va'a SemuVa'a Semu
9 Cory PaixCory Paix
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
15 Ben TaltyBen Talty
16 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
17 Ben HuntBen Hunt
18 Luke GaleLuke Gale
19 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
 RESERVES
20 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
21 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
22 Joshua CoricJoshua Coric
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 6
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 7
Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 10
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 11
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 14
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 15
Thomas CantThomas Cant 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 18
Lachlan CrouchLachlan Crouch 19
 RESERVES
Toby WinterToby Winter 20
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 21
Connor VotanoConnor Votano 22

Loading matchup…

Sharks vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-08-02T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-08-02T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLSharksSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 KL IroKL Iro
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
18 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
19 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
 RESERVES
20 Braden UeleBraden Uele
21 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
22 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matt DuftyMatt Dufty 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt 3
Jack WightonJack Wighton 4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Ashton WardAshton Ward 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
John RadelJohn Radel 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 12
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jye GrayJye Gray 14
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 15
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 16
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 17
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 18
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 19
 RESERVES
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher 20
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 21
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 22

Wests Tigers vs Eels Team Lists: Round 22

 2026-08-02T06:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
WST   
 2026-08-02T06:05:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLTigersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
3 Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
8 Terrell MayTerrell May
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
11 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
12 Sione FainuSione Fainu
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14 Heath MasonHeath Mason
15 Charlie MurrayCharlie Murray
16 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17 Tony SukkarTony Sukkar
18 Tristan HopeTristan Hope
19 Starford To'aStarford To'a
 RESERVES
20 Javon AndrewsJavon Andrews
21 Ethan RobertsEthan Roberts
22 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi 1
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti 8
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 9
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 15
Teancum BrownTeancum Brown 16
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 17
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii 18
Toni MataeleToni Mataele 19
 RESERVES
Araz NanvaAraz Nanva 20
Ryley SmithRyley Smith 21
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 22