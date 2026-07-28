Two Gold Coast Titans players, AJ Brimson and Kurtis Morrin, are set to return for this week's clash when they host the New Zealand Warriors.

Brimson underwent an 11-day concussion stand-down period when he suffered a concussion in the 77th minute of their win against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 20.

The 151-game star was replaced by Jaylan De Groot, who scored two tries in the 38-18 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, spoiling Clinton Gutherson's 250th NRL game milestone celebration.

Brimson's comeback is a significant lift for the Titans, who are chasing their third consecutive win after winning back-to-back games for the first time since the beginning of the 2025 season under Des Hasler.

Since he debuted in 2018, he has become one of the club's most versatile and important players, capable of covering fullback, centre and five-eighth.

Kurtis Morrin is also expected to be recalled after missing the last two matches with a leg infection. The forward will add some much-needed energy and go-forward to the Titans pack.

Both players are expected to be formally named in the Titans squad on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors have historically been a tough measure for the Titans, but Gold Coast enter this clash full of confidence.

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Earlier this season, the Warriors defeated the Titans 28-20 in Auckland back in Round 7.

Gold Coast have climbed to 13th on the ladder, under the Melbourne Storm, while the Warriors stay strong in 2nd place despite losing to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 18-6 at Accor Stadium in Round 21.

Josh Hannay feels the side is growing and improving after suffering tight losses earlier in the season and battling the adversity of their second-half struggles.

"We have had some tight losses and haven't had a lot of reward at different times. There have been a few instances where we have had a level game at halftime, and we'd flinch in the second half. I feel like this group, little by little, is growing," he said post-match on Sunday.

"We're fully aware of where we're at, the journey we're on and that there's going to be some hard lessons. They have had to learn a lot on the run, these guys, and they're growing exponentially."

With Brimson and Morrin slotting back in, Hannay is expected to field close to his strongest available lineup for what shapes as a pivotal clash in the Trans-Tasman battle this weekend.