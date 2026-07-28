Wests Tigers playmaker Adam Doueihi returned to training on Tuesday morning after withdrawing his name from playing against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Since walking from the club on Thursday, Doueihi has attended meetings with coach Benji Marshall, CEO Shaun Mielekamp and football director Pat Richards.

The 27-year-old has addressed his teammates and explained what transpired.

He was seen with teammates Alex Seyfarth and Starford To'a before being welcomed back by Sunia Turuva with a hug after having the day off on Monday.

Doueihi was initially not named due to the expectation he would be suspended for the Raiders clash last week.

Javon Andrews was named to debut at halfback alongside Jarome Luai in the halves. Benji Marshall told Doueihi he would play lock instead of halfback after he found out he wouldn't be suspended.

After the 56-10 loss to the Canberra Raiders, Benji Marshall told the press that Doueihi was not in the best place mentally after what had transpired leading into the game.

On Monday morning, Doueihi left the Tigers Centre of Excellence after the meeting had finished, where the Tigers CEO said the meeting with the halfback and his agent Isaac Moses, along with Marshall and Richards, was positive.

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After walking out on Thursday, reports surfaced on Sunday afternoon that Doueihi was set to request a release from the Tigers.

Jarome Luai made sure the media heard what he had to say about how the playing group feels about Doueihi.

“We're all off him,” Luai joked when he arrived at training.

“What a gronk.”

Jarome Luai will head to the Parramatta Eels for the 2027 season before joining the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Team lists on Tuesday afternoon will confirm whether Adam Doueihi will play the Eels on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the positive image the Tigers are displaying, there are reports he could leave after this season.

The Perth Bears are watching closely to see how the Adam Doueihi situation unfolds, and the NRL's newest team would make a play for the Wests Tigers star if the club were to agree to release the 27-year-old, according to CODE Sports.

Doueihi is contracted until the end of the 2029 season, signing an extension in March this year, after initially extending to the end of the 2027 season in August last season.

Reports emerged he has concerns about the culture ongoing at the Wests Tigers and the double standards that have appeared at the club, with some players potentially receiving preferential treatment.

Doueihi has played 12 games in 2026 and was having arguably his best season before he suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier in the year against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Tigers have lost five games in a row and six of their last seven. After a strong start to the season, injuries broke the Tigers' form, and they face another year added to their finals drought.

Since the Tigers defeated the Canberra Raiders in Round 8 this season, the Tigers have won two games and lost 10.