The Canberra Raiders have received results from scans on second rower Noah Martin following a quad injury at training last week.

The 21-year-old forward is set to miss four weeks of action as the Raiders catapult themselves back into finals conversations.

It comes after NSW Blues star Hudson Young ruptured his Achilles against the Rabbitohs in Round 20, stretching the back row depth thin.

The Green Machine's finals hopes looked dead and buried six weeks ago, but some late form has found them closing in on a late push for September following the Sea Eagles' decline in form, removing some congestion in the middle of the ladder.

To add to their momentum in the backend of the year, the Cowboys, who also remain in their passage to the Top 8, will be without their star halfback Tom Dearden while he nurses a unique ankle injury.

With 16 appearances in the NRL since his debut in Round 12 last year, Martin has shown he belongs in the top grade with a tenacious attitude and explosive power on the edge.

Martin scored 15 tries in 10 NSW Cup games in 2025, spearheading his case for why he deserves the call-up to NRL level.

There's plenty of promise for Martin, who was quickly snapped up on a three-year extension on the week after he made his NRL debut against the Warriors.

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Progressing through the pathways, it is expected Martin will feature heavily in Ricky Stuart's outfit from 2027 onward.

Ata Mariota will fill the void left by Martin while he is nursing his quad injury, with Matty Nicholson expected to secure more minutes off the bench after making his first appearance for the year on the weekend.

The club enjoyed a massive win against the Wests Tigers on Sunday, recording a 56-10 thumping in the nation's capital, establishing their fourth win in a row and finding some elite form after a shaky opening third of the season.

With speed to burn in the outside backs and plenty of mongrel in the pack, the Raiders shape up as a dangerous threat, especially in front of the Canberra faithful at GIO Stadium.

It will be a real test to see where the club is at when they travel to Mudgee to face the ladder-leading Penrith Panthers on Saturday.