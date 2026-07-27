Brisbane Broncos great Corey Parker has publicly expressed for the second time in two years that his "great friend" Ben Hunt should retire after this season.

On June 22 this year, Hunt extended with the Broncos on a one-year deal, with the extension shutting down any speculation about whether he would retire after winning a premiership.

Teammate Adam Reynolds confirmed he would retire after this season before the campaign kicked off in March.

Parker was one of several former Broncos players to suggest Hunt should hang up the boots after the conclusion of this season.

The former lock forward said in June that Hunt was playing "average football" and should have announced his retirement.

In a new column for SEN, Parker passionately expressed why his former teammate should move up his retirement plans.

"I want to go down the path with Ben Hunt and whether he should be playing on or calling time," Parker wrote.

"... My concern is this: Ben is a great friend of mine, he's been a wonderful teammate, and I've loved every moment I've played with him, I am just concerned about the legacy that he leaves.

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"We all know Ben and, and we all love Ben.

"You go back to the Origin, the winning moment at Suncorp Stadium. An unbelievable moment at Suncorp Stadium, and he's had many throughout his career.

"So I would hate to see the last six weeks of the competition this season, if things don't go to plan, and he leaves the game with a sour taste in people's mouths.

"People have really short memories; they don't remember what you did for the first 18 years that you played in.

"They just remember the last 12 months, and it's not fair.

"Ben still has an opportunity, if he would like to, to walk away and retire this year.

"It pains me to say it, and I say it so respectfully, but we're in the job where we need to have an opinion, and we need to say what we feel.

"I just would hate to see his legacy as a player, as a person, be tarnished because of that slippery slope that Father Time can provide."

The former Dragons halfback has transitioned to dummy-half as his primary position, only shifting to the halves when he is called upon.

Next season, Jonah Pezet will join the Broncos on a three-year deal, while the Broncos also have Ezra Mam and Tom Duffy.

The dummy-half depth is also filling up, with Blake Mozer, Cory Paix and Hunt as options to earn the starting role in 2027.

Billy Walters, who returned to the side after recovering from an ACL injury and played three games in the Hostplus Cup, could be signing a two-year extension.

Cameron Bukowski is also on the rise through the Broncos ranks, after making his debut in April this season.

The Broncos host the Newcastle Knights on Saturday night, with Brisbane needing to add wins to their tally to keep their premiership defence alive.