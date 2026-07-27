Despite Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young currently recovering from an Achilles injury, there is good news surrounding the 28-year-old Origin star.

After starting contract talks with the club in May this year, there has been progress, and an offer has been put forward to the backrower.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Young has been offered a multimillion-dollar, three-year deal to remain in Canberra.

He is currently under contract until the end of 2027, and the Raiders hope to get this deal done before November 1.

Assuming Young signs this deal, he would remain with the Raiders until the end of 2030.

There is an expectation across the league that the salary cap will increase to $15 million, with Young's extension totalling up to $3 million over the three years.

It would make the Blues and Kangaroos star one of the highest-paid backrowers in the game.

Young is making roughly $650,000 per season when he signed his previous extension in 2023, and his Achilles rupture was devastating as the Raiders hope to make the finals after being the minor premiers 12 months ago.

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Backrowers are in demand, and he is not the only backrower with a lot of interest from rival clubs if he doesn't sign before November 1.

Jacob Preston, Liam Martin, Samuela Fainu and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki are off-contract at the same time as Young, and the clubs with those players are hoping to keep them just as the Raiders are hoping to extend Young before rival clubs can formally negotiate and offer deals.

It was reported on Saturday that Liam Martin is to meet with the Penrith Panthers regarding his future, while Moses Leota had two weeks to engage rival offers in June.

Raiders teammate Morgan Smithies has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Perth Bears starting in 2027, with the first three years guaranteed and the last two years under a club option.

Besides Young being off-contract at the end of 2027, the Raiders have nine other players looking for a deal in 2028 and beyond, with players like Ethan Sanders, Matty Nicholson, Tom Starling, Xavier Savage and more able to negotiate with rival clubs after this season.

Since making his debut with the Raiders in 2019, Hudson Young has made 155 appearances for the club and has been one of the Raiders' best despite being outside the top eight.

The Maitland-born backrower played his 150th game for the club this season, a huge milestone in his career, when he played against the North Queensland Cowboys and defeated them 26-12.

Young is expected to return in 2027 as he undergoes a long recovery and rehabilitation process. The Raiders will need to continue their recent run of form when they play against the Penrith Panthers to keep their finals dreams alive.