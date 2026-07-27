Phoenix Crossland has had a front-row seat to rugby league's rise on both sides of the Tasman.

The Newcastle Knights hooker has helped drive his club's resurgence this season, while across the ditch, the Kiwi-born playmaker has watched the game reach new heights in New Zealand. Packed stadiums, the Warriors' revival and growing expansion talk have convinced Crossland that rugby league has never been in a healthier position.

With the Rugby League World Cup just months away, he now hopes to become part of the country's next chapter by forcing his way into a stacked Kiwi squad.

Crossland has already represented New Zealand six times since making his Test debut against Australia in 2024, scoring in just his second appearance and collecting player of the match honours.

In the past, the decision to represent the Kiwis meant he had to sacrifice his NSW Blues Origin dreams; however, after the eligibility changed earlier this year, it opened the door to both opportunities at once.

Despite his initial excitement about the change, Crossland admitted that his mind is more focused on international representative honours.

“When I realised I didn't have to pick between New Zealand and NSW anymore, I thought that's pretty cool,” he told Zero Tackle.

“It's obviously a phone call I would love to get, but right now my mindset is on the World Cup, and I am all in for New Zealand.”

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Competition for a spot is fierce. Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King join Crossland in headlining the race for the number nine jersey. At the same time, New Zealand's squad has only become stronger with Kalyn Ponga committing his international future to the Kiwis after Origin eligibility changes allowed the switch.

Crossland believes the talent at New Zealand's disposal gives the side every chance of challenging for the World Cup.

"We have got a great team. Our forward pack is crazy, plus Kalyn Ponga is there now. We are really strong, and the coaches are all back, so we can't wait to be there and in camp amongst it. I have never been a part of a World Cup before, so I hope to get the chance,” Crossland said.

New Zealand's opening World Cup clash against Australia at Allianz Stadium on October 15 shapes as one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, and Crossland is doing everything he can to ensure he's there.

His representative aspirations come after one of the best seasons of his NRL career, transforming himself into one of Newcastle's most valuable players through his defensive work rate and sparks of attack through his kicking game.

Yet Crossland admits representative football wasn't on his radar 12 months ago after the Knights endured a disappointing campaign.

"After the year we had last year, I feel I didn't have the right to think about representative honours,” he admitted.

“I have focused on the Knights this year, but I know if I play my best footy I will have a shot at other opportunities."

Born in New Zealand before moving to Australia at five years old, Crossland's attention has been captured by the rapid rise of rugby league in his home country.

The Warriors' resurgence has reignited passion across New Zealand, while packed crowds outside Auckland have highlighted the appetite for elite rugby league.

A sold-out match in the new Christchurch stadium has only strengthened calls for a South Island franchise to join the NRL eventually.

Crossland has loved watching it unfold.

"It is so cool, I know a lot of the Warriors boys, and although you are competing against them, you just love to see them win,” Crossland shared.

“When you turn the TV on and see them beating teams, it's pretty great. They played a game in Christchurch at the new stadium a couple of weeks ago, and it looked so cool, so to see them pack that out is pretty amazing.

"There have also been talks about a South Island team coming in as well, which would be pretty special. I hope that happens.

"Rugby League is definitely growing over there, and it has just been really special to watch.”

The mentioned match-up in the new One NZ Christchurch stadium was the fastest-selling home game for the Warriors since their introduction to the NRL, with the country now seeing more spectators for the Warriors than the All Blacks.

Now, for Crossland, the World Cup represents more than another representative campaign.

It is the chance to be part of a generation helping drive New Zealand rugby league to new heights, at a time when the game's influence across the Tasman has arguably never been stronger.