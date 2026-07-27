The NRL's match review committee has charged three of the competition's rising players, while a St George Illawarra Dragons forward has also been pulled up from Sunday's action.

The Dragons failed to get a win for Clinton Gutherson in his 250th match, going down 38-18 to the Gold Coast Titans in Kogarah.

The 17th-placed Red V hosted the 16th-placed Titans, meaning the clash was crucial for discovering who will be taking home the dreaded wooden spoon for 2026.

The Wollongong-based club is now looking down the barrel of the club's first wooden spoon since its inception in 1999.

Interchange forward Josh Kerr was charged with a grade 1 dangerous contact ruling and will be required to cough up $1000 as an early plea fine for his efforts on rookie halfback Zane Harrison.

If Kerr contests the charge and loses in front of the panel, it will be bumped up to $1500.

On the other side of the field, rising hooker Oliver Pascoe was placed on report and charged with a careless high tackle on Dragons winger Tyrell Sloan in the 61st minute.

Similar to Kerr, Pascoe's first offence with the MRC means he is subject to a $1000 fine, and elevated to $1500 if he chooses to fight the charge.

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Only five minutes later, talented rising prop Toby Couchman caught Titans outside back Dean Ieremia high, and given it was his second offence, he was fined $1800.

Couchman's fine can be elevated to $2500 if he decides to fight the charge.

In the later match, the Cronulla Sharks blew the Manly Sea Eagles out of the water, recording a 48-12 thumping and putting their finals hopes on life support.

Nicho Hynes had his fingerprints on everything and established one of the best games of his career, firmly in control throughout the 80 minutes.

Freshly extended Manly local junior Josh Feledy was pulled up for a high tackle on Sione Katoa and given a $750 punishment, with a $1000 fine awaiting him if he unsuccessfully contests the charge.

Feledy's shot on Katoa was the only charge to come out of the one-sided affair on the Northern Beaches.