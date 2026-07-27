The Wests Tigers and Adam Doueihi have held a crisis meeting on Monday morning which lasted less than an hour, but is understood to have moved things in the right direction.

It has been a wild weekend of news out of Concord, with attention centred on Doueihi, who walked out on the club last week after being asked to play lock instead of in the halves.

That was to allow Javon Andrews to debut alongside Jarome Luai in the halves.

Doueihi's absence may not have made the difference, but the Tigers played like a distracted football team as they conceded 56 points against a Canberra Raiders side who are suddenly back in with a shot at making the top eight.

A crisis meeting between Doueihi, coach Benji Marshall and CEO Shaun Mielekamp was scheduled for Monday morning and, per a Danny Weidler report, took less than an hour, with it understood there has been positive progress.

“It was a very positive and productive meeting,” Mielekamp was quoted.

“Adam will be at training now which is a very good sign and what's really important is that what is said in that room stays in that room.

“That's important for us at a club. We're all doing what's best for the club.

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“I've got no further comment.”

Doueihi is now expected back at training tomorrow, although it's unclear which position coach Marshall will name him in for this weekend's clash against the Parramatta Eels.

The Tigers have now lost five games on the bounce and six of their last seven, stumbling their way down the table and all but out of finals contention after an exceptional start to the year.

The loss to the Raiders was their worst yet, but Marshall moved to say he was only doing what was right for the team after the contest.

"That situation was a tough one to deal with this week, unexpected to be honest," Marshall said during his post-match press conference.

"But at the same time, as a coach, I guess from my point of view is that I always try and make decisions on what I think's best for the team to try and win.

"For Adam, I can understand his disappointment around me asking him to play a different role, and then he just wasn't in a good headspace to play this week.

"You've got to respect that, which we did, and then we try to move on, but it's tough."