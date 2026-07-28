After news circulated on Sunday afternoon that Adam Doueihi was set to request a release from the Wests Tigers, he met with the club on Monday morning and will now at least focus on finishing the season with the club.

However, there is the possibility he could leave the club and play for another team in 2027.

The Perth Bears are watching closely to see how the Adam Doueihi situation unfolds, and the NRL's newest team would make a play for the Wests Tigers star if the club were to agree to release the 27-year-old, according to reports from CODE Sports.

The publication also reported that Isaac Moses, who manages Adam Doueihi, could potentially look at re-evaluating the playmaker's future once this season is finished.

Dean Ritchie believes Doueihi will finish up his time with the Tigers, as he believes Doueihi wants to leave.

“He'll play until the end of the year, but I think come the end of the year expect the speculation to rise yet again and Isaac Moses will get involved yet again,” he said on NRL 360 Monday night.

“This, I think, has an inevitable conclusion. I don't think he'll be next year. I think it's inevitable.

“They can paint it whatever way they want. I think Adam Doueihi wants to leave. I wrote the story in today's paper saying he wanted out. I stand by that 100 per cent. The story is correct. I spoke to people very close to Adam Doueihi, and they said it is unfixable.”

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Brent Read agreed with Ritchie, revealing the Perth Bears have "some interest" in the halfback and that there is "a bit of a whisper" that the St George Illawarra Dragons are interested in Doueihi. He added that he would be "surprised" if the Red V made a move to get Doueihi.

Currently, Doueihi is contracted until the end of the 2029 season, signing an extension in March this year, after initially extending to the end of the 2027 season in August last season.

Doueihi has concerns about the culture ongoing at the Wests Tigers and the double standards that have appeared at the club, with some players potentially receiving preferential treatment.

On the NRL 360 show on Monday night, Ritchie reported there are allegations that some Tigers players have been seen vaping in the gym.

After the meeting Doueihi had on Monday morning, Wests Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp said that the halfback would return to training on Tuesday.

”It was a very positive and productive meeting,” Mielekamp told the press after the meeting.

“Adam will be at training now, which is a very good sign, and what's really important is that what is said in that room stays in that room.

“That's important for us at a club. We're all doing what's best for the club.

“I've got no further comment.”

Adam Doueihi has played 12 games this season and was having arguably his best season before he suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier in the season against the Cronulla Sharks.

Whether he will be named in Benji Marshall's team to play the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon remains to be seen, with team lists to be named at 4PM on Tuesday.