Adam Doueihi has made a call regarding his future at the Wests Tigers.

The Daily Telegraph broke the news that Doueihi no longer wants to stay at the club and that he would not like to play under head coach Benji Marshall.

This comes after events that occurred leading into the game against the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

The halfback was set to challenge his charge from the Match Review Committee on Tuesday night, and he successfully avoided punishment.

Hours before the hearing on Tuesday afternoon, the team lineup was released, with Doueihi initially named in the reserves with jersey number 22.

Benji Marshall decided to promote Javon Andrews into the first-grade side to play in the halfback position to make his NRL debut.

Instead, he had plans to play the Lebanon representative in the lock forward role.

Doueihi expressed his frustrations to Benji Marshall and the club, and withdrew his availability for the match against the Canberra Raiders.

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Currently, Doueihi is contracted to the club until the end of the 2029 season after signing an extension just last season.

New details have emerged since that the 27-year-old was unaware he had been named in the reserves and that his relationship with the Wests Tigers is "unfixable."

"Adam can no longer play under Benji – there's no coming back," a source from the Doueihi camp told DT.

"Adam felt totally disrespected when he fought at the judiciary because he knew Wests Tigers had to win the game.

"The next thing he knew he was jersey 22 and in the reserves. He hadn't been told by Benji.

"Can you imagine (Sharks coach) Craig Fitzgibbon dropping Nicho Hynes to jumper number 22 and not having a chat with him first?

"Adam doesn't dislike Benji, but the relationship is unfixable. For Adam to take such a drastic step to not play in a game is proof of that. Adam just doesn't think he can play for Benji anymore."

Doueihi has no personal dislike for his coach; however, it is clear he does not want to stay at the club.

The Daily Telegraph have also reported that there will be a meeting in which Adam Doueihi will meet with Benji Marshall and the Wests Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp on Monday, and potentially the team manager, Pat Richards.

Doueihi has concerns about the culture that is ongoing at the Wests Tigers.

Besides his issues with the switch from halfback to lock, he also has concerns about the double standards that have appeared at the club, with some players potentially receiving preferential treatment.

The Wests Tigers will want to respond with a better performance when they take on the Parramatta Eels in Round 22.