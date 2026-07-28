The Perth Bears continue their raid on the competition, securing Penrith Panthers half Jack Cole on a three-year deal.

Cole will make the trip to the west following a successful internship in the Panthers system, learning under one of the game's best halves in Nathan Cleary.

The 23-year-old from Orange has played 18 games for the Panthers and has proven he has what it takes to make the leap to NRL level.

Cole says he is thrilled to be signing on as a foundation player and looks to continue to shape his career in Bears colours.

“I'm stoked to sign with Perth and be a part of their historic inaugural squad,” Cole said in a Bears statement.

“I believe this club can help me continue to develop as a player and I'm excited about the opportunity to move to Perth and get out amongst the community.

“The roster is really starting to take shape, and it will be an honour to run out in front of our home fans at HBF Park next year.”

With a composed kicking game and ability to lead the team around the park, Cole will add plenty of value for the Bears finding their feet in their early years as a franchise.

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Bears coach Mal Meninga says Cole is a valuable addition to his squad ahead of its 2027 entry.

“Jack is a talented half who has enjoyed a lot of success both as a junior coming up through the ranks and obviously with the Panthers,” Meninga said.

“He has an excellent kicking game and is a good organising half.

“His skillset compliments our roster, and I look forward to welcoming him over to Western Australia.”

Cole joined the Panthers academy at 15 years old and progressed through their elite pathways, which has unearthed some of the best talent from the Golden West of NSW, including Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton.

He made his NRL debut in 2022, and in the same year, led from the front to secure the NSW Cup and State Championship titles for the successful Western Sydney club.

The rising half also partnered Cleary in the halves in the Panther's historic Las Vegas season opener in 2025, beating off-season recruit Blaize Talagi.

Cole will battle it out against Toby Sexton and Tyran Wishart for a Round 1 halves jersey next year.

The Bears will commence preseason training in November this year.