The Wests Tigers are set to hand Adam Doueihi the halfback jersey for the club's match against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday.

The Lebanese international sensationally stood down from the Tigers' trip to the nation's capital following a disagreement with Benji Marshall on where Doueihi should be playing.

The 27-year-old didn't appear at training on Thursday and cast doubts over his long-term future at the club despite recently re-signing in March.

It is understood Marshall wanted Doueihi to play in the lock position, and after clashing on the positional switch, it eventuated in his omission from the side that went down 56-10 on Saturday.

Marshall opted with debutant Javon Andrews to partner Jarome Luai in the halves for the Raiders clash.

The club held a crisis meeting on Monday where Marshall, Doueihi, head of football Pat Richards and chief executive Shaun Mielekamp held discussions to remove the tension and have Doueihi return to the side.

Reports emerged that things moved in a positive direction, with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing Doueihi will be recalled to the halfback role for the Eels match.

Doueihi returned to training for the first time on Tuesday morning and was spotted laughing and chatting with teammates as they prepare for Sunday's game.

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Speculation has mounted that Doueihi may be on the way out after the 2026 season, and remains disgruntled at the club despite patching things over.

With constant noise emerging from the Tigers' camp, Bulldogs boss Phil Gould gave the joint venture some valuable advice to try to provide some stability from off-field dramas.

“That's the first thing the Wests Tigers have to get right for the future, [it] is about who talks to the media and who doesn't talk to the media – being able to trust the people in their office, and trust the people inside the locker room, and that they're not talking outside the circle of trust,” Gould said on Nine's 100% Footy.

“It seems anyone who's anyone in the media claims to have an inside source at that club. That inside ‘source' seems to get the news out … very quickly, in even the most private of conversations.

“It's incredible how this gets out, and once it's in the media, the club loses all control.”

The official team list will drop at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, with Doueihi front and centre in the chief playmaking role alongside Luai.

Highly touted young gun Andrews will claim a spot on the six-man interchange bench.