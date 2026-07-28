Trent Robinson spoke to the media on Tuesday and has shut down the rumours that Sam Walker would be offered a 10-year deal to stay in Bondi.

The Sydney Roosters have had an incredible season in 2026, becoming a top-four side after years of being just in the top eight.

Sam Walker made his debut in 2021, replacing Luke Keary, who had suffered an ACL injury, and almost everybody but the Roosters doubted them to make the finals that season.

Since then, the star he was expected to be has risen; he has put everyone on notice with his performances this season and was selected for the Queensland Maroons in this year's Origin series after Tom Dearden went down with an injury.

Currently, the Roosters and Walker, with his management, are having ongoing talks regarding a contract extension to stay at the club.

After the 2023 season, he signed a three-year extension as a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Now, the three-time Ashton-Collier Spirit of ANZAC medal winner is three months away from being a free agent on November 1, when rivals can negotiate with the playmaker.

News Corp reported last week that the Roosters will offer their franchise playmaker $1.3 million per season, which would surpass James Tedesco and become the club's highest-paid player.

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With the salary cap expected to reach $15.5 million for every team in 2028, Walker could potentially sign a 'lifetime' deal, or 10 years exactly, to keep him at the one club for the rest of his career.

Trent Robinson spoke about how much it would mean for Walker to stay, as he has been with the Roosters for almost eight years.

"He's been here since 2019, since he's been a kid, since he's left school," the coach stated.

"It's been pretty clear the development pathways since he's been here, and he's still young."

When asked whether the terms have been laid out for Walker and his management, Robinson was quick to shut down the noise.

"It's not difficult. His management and the club will work on length and terms [of the contract]."

Walker had a breakout performance during the Origin series, earning the Man of the Match award after the Maroons' victory in Game 2.

Trent Robinson and the Roosters feel and recognise they have a special player at their club.

"Definitely," when asked if the club felt Walker is a generational type of player.

For the ten-year contract rumours, Robinson immediately shut down that idea, making his opinion of the 10-year contracts clear.

"I don't know where that's come from," he stated sternly.

"That's never been mentioned to me at all by their management or us.

"My view is that you don't need to sign that long enough [of a deal] to be a lifer, [at one] club."

There is one thing clear despite shutting down contract talks from both the Roosters and Trent Robinson, as the side look ahead to taking on the North Queensland Cowboys on Thursday night.

"We believe in Sammy."