Jason Taumalolo and Jayden Campbell were the only two players to go perfect in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for Round 21 as another mixed week of votes ensured the leaderboard continued to close.

Taumalolo led the way through the middle third in the North Queensland Cowboys' win over the Brisbane Broncos, while Campbell caused the Dragons all sorts of headaches in the Gold Coast Titans' win on Sunday afternoon.

In the other games, our judging panel couldn't agree on top spot, with a host of players named.

All of Nathan Cleary, Jack Williams, Thomas Jenkins, James Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans, Matt Dufty, Ashton Ward, Keaon Koloamatangi, Ethan Sanders, Daine Laurie, Jacob Preston, Stephen Crichton, Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall were given the maximum five votes by at least one judge.

Despite failing to score in Penrith's narrow win over the Parramatta Eels, Dylan Edwards continues to lead the way and still by 18 votes to Haumole Olakau'atu, and 21 votes to Scott Drinkwater who also both failed to score.

Beyond that though, Nathan Cleary, Naufahu Whyte, Braydon Trindall and James Tedesco all managed healthy point tallies and are snapping at the heels, while Nicho Hynes' solid tally of points moves him into the top ten.

Keano Kini, Simi Sasagi and Keaon Koloamatangi have also moved into the top 20, while Jason Taumalolo has moved to 22nd spot with his perfect game.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

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Here are all the Round 21 votes.

Panthers WON BY 6 POINTS CommBank Stadium PAR 18 FT 24 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 1 POINTS McDonald Jones NEW 22 FT 23 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Rabbitohs WON BY 2 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 28 FT 26 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 46 POINTS GIO Stadium CBR 56 FT 10 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Bulldogs WON BY 12 POINTS Accor Stadium CAN 18 FT 6 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cowboys WON BY 8 POINTS QLD Country Bank NQL 18 FT 10 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Titans WON BY 20 POINTS St George Venues Stadium STI 18 FT 38 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 36 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 12 FT 48 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

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