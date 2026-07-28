Jason Taumalolo and Jayden Campbell were the only two players to go perfect in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for Round 21 as another mixed week of votes ensured the leaderboard continued to close.
Taumalolo led the way through the middle third in the North Queensland Cowboys' win over the Brisbane Broncos, while Campbell caused the Dragons all sorts of headaches in the Gold Coast Titans' win on Sunday afternoon.
In the other games, our judging panel couldn't agree on top spot, with a host of players named.
All of Nathan Cleary, Jack Williams, Thomas Jenkins, James Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans, Matt Dufty, Ashton Ward, Keaon Koloamatangi, Ethan Sanders, Daine Laurie, Jacob Preston, Stephen Crichton, Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall were given the maximum five votes by at least one judge.
Despite failing to score in Penrith's narrow win over the Parramatta Eels, Dylan Edwards continues to lead the way and still by 18 votes to Haumole Olakau'atu, and 21 votes to Scott Drinkwater who also both failed to score.
Beyond that though, Nathan Cleary, Naufahu Whyte, Braydon Trindall and James Tedesco all managed healthy point tallies and are snapping at the heels, while Nicho Hynes' solid tally of points moves him into the top ten.
Keano Kini, Simi Sasagi and Keaon Koloamatangi have also moved into the top 20, while Jason Taumalolo has moved to 22nd spot with his perfect game.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are all the Round 21 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Jack Williams
|Nathan Cleary
|Thomas Jenkins
|4
|Jack Williams
|Brian To'o
|Thomas Jenkins
|Nathan Cleary
|3
|Brian To'o
|Nathan Cleary
|Jack Williams
|Brian To'o
|2
|Liam Martin
|Brian Kelly
|Brian To'o
|Jack Williams
|1
|Kelma Tuilagi
|Paul Alamoti
|Mitchell Moses
|Brian Kelly
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|James Tedesco
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Francis Manuleleua
|Naufahu Whyte
|Francis Manuleleua
|Francis Manuleleua
|3
|Naufahu Whyte
|Francis Manuleleua
|Naufahu Whyte
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Phoenix Crossland
|Sam Walker
|Naufahu Whyte
|1
|Trey Mooney
|Trey Mooney
|Greg Marzhew
|Mat Croker
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Matt Dufty
|Ashton Ward
|Matt Dufty
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|4
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Campbell Graham
|3
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Jack Wighton
|1
|Campbell Graham
|Matt Dufty
|Ashton Ward
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Ethan Sanders
|Ethan Sanders
|Ethan Sanders
|Daine Laurie
|4
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Ethan Sanders
|3
|Daine Laurie
|Joseph Tapine
|Daine Laurie
|Simi Sasagi
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|Ata Mariota
|Xavier Savage
|Xavier Savage
|1
|Corey Horsburgh
|Daine Laurie
|Joseph Tapine
|Kaeo Weekes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Enari Tuala
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Viliame Kikau
|Stephen Crichton
|Lachlan Galvin
|Jacob Preston
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|Viliame Kikau
|Jacob Kiraz
|Lachlan Galvin
|1
|Mitchell Barnett
|Mitchell Barnett
|Mitchell Barnett
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|4
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Tom Chester
|Murray Taulagi
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|1
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Keano Kini
|Oliver Pascoe
|Keano Kini
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|3
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Keano Kini
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Keano Kini
|2
|Beau Fermor
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Phillip Sami
|Zane Harrison
|1
|Ryan Couchman
|Phillip Sami
|Clinton Gutherson
|Phillip Sami
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|KL Iro
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|KL Iro
|Blayke Brailey
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|186
|2
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|0
|168
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|165
|4
|Nathan
Cleary
|17
|163
|5
|Naufahu
Whyte
|12
|160
|6
|Braydon
Trindall
|17
|159
|7
|James
Tedesco
|15
|155
|8
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|121
|9
|Nicho
Hynes
|19
|120
|10
|Sua
Fa'alogo
|9
|118