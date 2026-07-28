The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed forward Preston Riki is booked in for surgery following a syndesmosis injury he picked up in the club's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.

A return timeline hasn't been set for Riki and will be assessed after he comes out of surgery.

Ben Talty replaced Riki in the 20th minute of the match after walking off in discomfort with his left foot heavily taped, and did not return.

The 28-year-old made his NRL debut with the Penrith Panthers in 2024 after spending several years plying his trade in NSW Cup and struggled to make his way into the elite premiership-winning juggernaut.

He wasn't offered a contract at the foot of the mountains for 2025 and signed a train-and-trial deal with the Broncos, where he has grown into a genuine NRL-level player.

Surgery, no doubt, means coach Michael Maguire will be forced to make changes in the Broncos clash against the Newcastle Knights this Saturday.

Team lists on Tuesday afternoon will determine who comes in the front row rotation for Riki.

He has made 10 appearances for the Broncos this year, starting in eight matches as the club has faced an uphill battle to find some form after an inconsistent campaign.

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The Broncos' 18-10 loss to the Cowboys last week sealed their fate for 2026, and the club won't take part in the finals series in their title defence season.

The Broncos' 2026 woes can be attributed to a horror injury toll, with plenty of stars missing hefty chunks of the season at crucial times.

They face the Knights, who are well in the mix for the Top 8, but are also battling an injury crisis of their own as Dylan Brown and Dylan Lucas suffered season-ending injuries last weekend.

The Broncos sit in 14th on the ladder with six games remaining in the 2026 season.