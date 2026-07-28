Mat Croker insists there is no reason for Newcastle to panic despite two devastating injury blows, with the in-form lock confident the Knights can regroup for one final finals push.

The courageous 23-22 loss to the Sydney Roosters came at a heavy cost after Dylan Lucas and Dylan Brown both suffered season-ending injuries, but Croker believes the resilience shown by the side should give them confidence heading into the run home.

Amid the chaos, Croker once again showed why he has become one of the Knights' most important players.

The lock forward has started every game this season in the number 13 jersey, quietly becoming the glue that holds Newcastle together through one of the club's most challenging campaigns in recent years.

Against the Roosters, Croker delivered another reliable performance, finishing with 46 tackles, a line break and a try that helped the Knights take a 10-6 lead into halftime.

While the result was heartbreaking, Croker said the effort shown by Newcastle was something the group could be proud of.

“I don't know if disappointed is the word because I am pretty proud of what happened tonight, but I am also devastated with some of the injuries we copped. I am really proud of the effort to come just a point short against quality opposition considering all the players we had out,” Croker told Zero Tackle after the game.

The emotional toll of losing Lucas and Brown was clear, with Croker admitting the mood on the field shifted as each teammate was forced from the contest.

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“It's hard to explain,” Croker said.

“At first when Dylan Lucas went down, it was a pretty sort of scary thing that happened, and there was a lot of emotion going through your body; I think you sort of want to do it for them. Then when Dylan Brown went down, it didn't look great and similar sort of thing.

“We already knew we were down on troops and we dug deep, but we just didn't find a way to get the win. We have been fighting pretty hard the past few weeks but will need to take it into the next one.”

Croker's emergence has been one of the bright spots in Newcastle's campaign, with the 26-year-old crediting new coach Justin Holbrook and the Knights' coaching staff for giving him the confidence to thrive in the starting lock role.

After spending much of his career fighting for a consistent place in the side, Croker has become a mainstay in Newcastle's forward pack and repaid that faith.

“I base most of my rise on Justin and the coaching staff. They put a lot of trust in me to be a pretty important role in our attack. I have started every game this year in number 13, and I take pride in that. I think it has helped my game. The way we attack and the way we move the footy plays into the role that I want to play for the side,” he said.

“Holbrook doesn't try to overcomplicate my game and knows what my strengths are, which is being that connector through the middle of the field and being able to move the footy when we need to. He doesn't expect anything that I can't do out of me; he just wants me to do what I can do best and do that for as long as I can. He just likes the work ethic that I have and wants me to work hard.”

The Knights now face another must-win clash against the Brisbane Broncos, with Newcastle needing to regroup quickly if it is to keep its finals hopes alive.

The possible return of superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga would provide a timely boost after he missed Friday night's clash with quad tightness.

However, Croker said the side's belief in its system remains unchanged regardless of who lines up at the back.

“Hopefully Kalyn comes back. I think it's just some minor quad tightness," he shared.

"But not much changes when Sharpe is there; we have a game plan we want to play. Obviously when you lose KP you lose the quality he has, but Sharpe isn't too far behind."

Fletcher Sharpe's versatility has become invaluable throughout Newcastle's injury crisis, but Croker knows another enormous effort will be required against a desperate Broncos side.

“It's always good coming up against quality sides and their season is on the line so they will be desperate,” he said.

“Just like tonight, we will have to bring our best. We will have to regroup as well; obviously some changes are set to happen.”