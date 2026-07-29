The Canberra Raiders are set to lock prop Ata Mariota into a contract extension and activate an option for back Chevy Stewart to remain at the club.

As it stands, the Raiders have been one of the quietest clubs on the transfer market for 2027, with nine spots available, but no confirmed signings or departures.

It's believed forward Morgan Smithies will become the first confirmed departure to the Perth Bears, while Josh Papalii is also set to leave to either retirement or the English Super League, but to balance out the departures in the middle third, The Canberra Times have revealed Ata Mariota has re-signed through to the end of 2028.

Mariota has been one of the rising stars of the Canberra forward pack, and could go to another level next year with more responsibility.

While he has split his time between the middle and edge as opportunities have come knocking in Ricky Stuart's side, the departures of Papalii and Smithies likely will put him into contention for a starting spot alongside Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh next year.

There has also been talk regarding Horsburgh's future, with a report a few weeks ago suggesting he may have been interested in returning to Queensland, but that was shut down and it now appears he will be a Raider for at least next year.

The Green Machine is also understood to have activated a club option for Chevy Stewart that will add to their backline depth in 2027 before he is allowed to go to market and look for opportunities elsewhere.

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Stewart's place in the Canberra side, despite his enormous talent, has been very much on the fringes at this stage.

Kaeo Weekes has the number one jumper locked down, while the likes of Savelio Tamale, Xavier Savage, Sebastian Kris and Jed Stuart have been ahead of him when it has come to running for spots on the wing.

As it stands, Matthew Timoko is yet to have his option taken up for 2027 which could ease some pressure on the back five heading into next year when it comes to the race for spots, but Stewart will still be down the pecking order with former Dragons junior Sione Finau also at the club.

It's understood both deals are all but done, with announcements from the club expected imminently.