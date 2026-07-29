The North Queensland Cowboys have been forced to make a late change for their clash with the Sydney Roosters on Thursday.

Forward John Batemen will not take part in the match following the English international feeling "tightness" in his hamstring on Wednesday's captain's run.

Bateman has had a horror run with injuries during his time as a Cowboy, which has limited him to only three matches this season.

Coach Todd Payten spoke to the media on Wednesday morning when he gave the update on his explosive second rower.

“Given the short turnaround it was always going to be a stretch, but we wanted to give him every opportunity to play,” Payten said to CODE Sports.

News Corp is reporting Kai O'Donnell will be elevated from the reserves to the six-man bench to cover for Bateman.

Meanwhile, Soni Luke will make his second start at hooker for the Cowboys this year following an impressive match against the Brisbane Broncos last week.

Payten was all praise for the Tongan international representative, who is filling for Reed Mahoney while he manages concussion symptoms.

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"I've been really impressed by his presence, his football understanding, his professionalism, and when he comes onto the field, he certainly adds a bit of spark and energy to the group," Payten said on Tuesday.

"I thought he did a terrific job on the weekend, 70 minutes again, after only really averaging around 30 minutes, so great opportunity for him this week, really excited for him to be in the team, and the boys love having him around, so it's great."

The Roosters clash shapes up as a crucial fixture for the Cowboys, who can press forward in their bid to be playing deep into September if they can secure two points.

The club sits in eighth on the ladder, with South Sydney and Newcastle only one win in front of them.

Given the two sides ahead of them are battling a severe injury crisis, the Cowboys have a great opportunity to press forward and entrench themselves in the Top 8.

The Roosters have jumped up to second and are finding top gear at the right time of the season.

They sit one win behind Penrith after the Warriors dropped a critical match against the Bulldogs, with the minor premiership race beginning to heat up with six rounds to go.