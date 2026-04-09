Player movements for the 2027 NRL season are well underway, with squads sarting to take shape for next season.

With contract spots being locked away weekly and players making calls on their futures, Zero Tackle have you covered with every contract, and the way every team will line up in their current state of play.

The ultimate 2027 NRL signing tracker will be continually updated as player signings are confirmed, both across Top 30 spots and development player lists. Note, it will not be based on rumours, only signings as confirmed by clubs.

As it stands, there are still 169 spots available on Top 30s for next year, while most development spots still remain open.

Use the drop-down menu below to navigate between clubs.

Click here for the latest contract rumours and news

Correct as at April 9, 2026