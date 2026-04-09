Player movements for the 2027 NRL season are well underway, with squads sarting to take shape for next season.
With contract spots being locked away weekly and players making calls on their futures, Zero Tackle have you covered with every contract, and the way every team will line up in their current state of play.
The ultimate 2027 NRL signing tracker will be continually updated as player signings are confirmed, both across Top 30 spots and development player lists. Note, it will not be based on rumours, only signings as confirmed by clubs.
As it stands, there are still 169 spots available on Top 30s for next year, while most development spots still remain open.
Use the drop-down menu below to navigate between clubs.
Click here for the latest contract rumours and news
Correct as at April 9, 2026
Brisbane Broncos
Broncos 2027 Player Movements
|2027 Gains
|Jonah Pezet (Parramatta Eels, 2029)
|2027 Losses
|Payne Haas (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Adam Reynolds (Retired)
|Re-Signed
|Cory Paix (2028)
|Off Contract 2026
|Jesse Arthars, Tom Duffy, Jack Gosiewski, Delouise Hoeter, Ben Hunt, Jaiyden Hunt, Josh Rogers, Billy Walters
Best 19 and full squad
1. Reece Walsh
2. Grant Anderson
3. Kotoni Staggs
4. Deine Mariner
5. Josiah Karapani
6. Ezra Mam
7. Jonah Pezet
8. Xavier Willison
9. Cory Paix
10. Corey Jensen
11. Jordan Riki
12. Aublix Tawha
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Blake Mozer
15. Va'a Semu
16. Antonio Verhoeven
17. Benjamin Te Kura
18. Ben Talty
19. No player signed.
Rest of squad
20. No player signed.
21. No player signed.
22. No player signed.
23. No player signed.
24. No player signed.
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 12
2027 development list
1. No player signed.
2. No player signed.
3. No player signed.
4. No player signed.
5. No player signed.
6. No player signed.