When will St George Illawarra record its first win of 2026? The Dragons' next four games will be on the road and against tough opposition before they return to Kogarah to face a likely rejuvenated Tigers outfit.

A Round 21 meeting with the Titans is positioned as the club's best chance, potentially giving Dragons fans two more months of winless action.

The losing streak, which is in line to become the longest ever in the NRL in the coming weeks, was a key talking point on this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast.

"I am struggling to see where a win comes from this year," Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde said.

"They're not that far away now from the worst start to an NRL season ever. If you look at the upcoming fixtures; Brisbane away, Cronulla away, Newcastle away and then Canberra away. So the next four games on the road. Then they play the Tigers at home with all their players back from injury, you'd expect by then. Then go to New Zealand to play the Warriors away.

"I can't see a win in the next six games. The Titans at home after that is probably the best chance of a win."

Also discussed on the podcast this week is Manly's warning ahead of their coaching call, as Kieran Foran has the Sea Eagles humming after eight games in charge.

Plus, the Penrith star set for the exit, and a look at Nathan Cleary at the representative level.