The NSW Blues are unlikely to have Mitchell Moses for Game 1 of the State of Origin series after he pulled up with hamstring tightness at training.

Bulldogs star Matt Burton has been rushed into camp on the Central Coast following fears that Moses will not be fit to run out on Wednesday night for the State of Origin clash.

"The Westpac NSW Blues, subject to ARLC approval, will call Matt Burton into the 20-player squad as standby for five-eighth Mitchell Moses, who pulled up with hamstring tightness at the end of training at Polytec Stadium in Gosford," a statement read by the NSWRL read.

"Moses completed the team session but felt tightness as part of extra activities post the team session and will undergo scans tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.

"Subject to ARLC approval, Burton will join camp this evening, and train with the team in their final session tomorrow ahead of Game One of the Ampol State of Origin series at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night (27 May)."

There are fears that Moses will miss three to four weeks, but the news won't be confirmed until Tuesday.

Ethan Strange, who is already on the bench, will likely come straight into the five-eighth role if Moses is out, with Burton then added to the bench.

Zero Tackle was at Blues training on Monday and saw NSW players running out of the tunnel onto the paddock to train, with Moses appearing to be limited to a walk.

Burton is as versatile as they come, being able to slot in at centre, five-eighth, half and, if necessary, is big enough to hold his own in the forward pack.

The NSW Blues will host the Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on May 27.