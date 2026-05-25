NSW Blues stars have praised outgoing NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo following the shock news of his resignation after six years leading the game, just days out from State of Origin Game 1.

Abdo is expected to leave the NRL to take up the CEO role at Tennis Australia, bringing an end to a tenure that saw sweeping changes across Rugby League, including expansion, financial growth and the introduction of a faster style of play.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning from Blues camp, Reece Robson admitted the news caught him by surprise.

“Um, yeah, I guess I have been a bit shadowed in camp here. It's the first I've heard,” Robson told Zero Tackle at training on Monday morning.

Despite the unexpected nature of the announcement, the hooker backed both Abdo and ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys for the direction they have taken the game.

“Yeah, definitely, I think they (Andrew Abdo and Peter V'landys) have done a great job," Robson answered.

"The way the game has been growing the past few years, they've been in charge, and it's been going in the right direction. It's interesting to hear that he has stepped down.”

One of the defining aspects of Abdo's leadership was the move towards a quicker and more attacking product on the field, something that divided opinion throughout the game but is clearly favoured by Robson.

“The speed of the game, for me, is better," he said.

“I love to carry the ball and attack that line when we do get that ruck speed. The way the game has gone, and being able to play behind the team I have got there at the Roosters is really good for my game, and I have really been enjoying it.”

Abdo's exit also comes at a critical period for the NRL, with expansion clubs the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs still on the horizon and the game's broadcast deal due to expire at the end of 2027.

While uncertainty now surrounds who will replace him, Robson expressed confidence that the NRL leadership would make the correct appointment.

“Obviously, that's their decision and what they need to work out. For me, mate, I think they've all done a great job up there, and whoever steps into that role I think they'll make the right decision.”

Stephen Crichton also paid tribute to the outgoing CEO, acknowledging the impact Abdo had on the code during his time in charge.

“All the best to him. He has done a lot for the game," Crichton shared at the press conference.

All eyes will now turn to Wednesday night's State of Origin clash and how the game will be officiated amid Abdo's departure, particularly given his role in overseeing the NRL's push towards a faster style of play.

However, players indicated they are not expecting any sudden changes, with no adjustments communicated to teams or coaching staff ahead of the blockbuster showdown.