The South Sydney Rabbitohs promoted Matt Dufty into the starting line-up 90 minutes before they kicked-off against the North Queensland Cowboys, with Wayne Bennett putting it down as a tactical decision.

Jye Gray has been one of the Rabbitohs' best in the past 12 months, and it took many by surprise to see him relegated to the interchange bench.

Especially so when he was able to push Latrell Mitchell out to the centres because his form was in such red-hot condition in the fullback role earlier this year.

Although Dufty was able to rise to the occasion for his 100th NRL game, running for 312 metres, a try assist, a line break, eight tackle breaks and a line break assist.

He was in everything for a side that went down 30-18 in Townsville, and has been on-fire in every opportunity he's been given in the red and green despite being on a NSW Cup contract.

Bennett discussed in his post-match press conference that the style of play they wanted to execute against the Cowboys was more fitting to Dufty in the one jersey.

“The game plan was to play a certain way here today and he suited that style more than Jye did,” Bennett said.

“That was the reason why we brought him in, there's nothing between the two of them. They're both wonderful players for us.

“So he may be back there next week, Jye.”

Despite a celebratory milestone for Dufty, the Rabbitohs has had an extremely tough week with the news of Jai Arrow's motor neurone disease diagnosis, with Bennett saying the club was a "bit down" after an emotional time for the club.

“That's a wonderful record for him,” Bennett said of Dufty's 100th game.

“But it pales in significance right now, everything's a bit down. But for him personally, it's a great milestone.”

Bennett also responded to questions about how Arrow's diagnosis was affecting him personally.

“It's personal, I don't know. It affected me,” he replied.

“But everyone's different, but we can't live on it as an excuse as to why we don't play well.”

The Rabbitohs have now suffered two losses in a row as pressure begins to mount on them during the crucial Origin period, and two points are much needed when missing their stars.

They will re-group during their bye week and focus their attention towards facing a red-hot Manly Sea Eagles outfit in Brookvale on June 4.