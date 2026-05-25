Round 12 was something that happened.

I don't think I'm on an island in saying these Origin ruined rounds are a little less exciting than your regular week of NRL action.

That said, there were still plenty of talking points on and off the field.

Here are 20 random thoughts from NRL Round 12:

1. Origin effected footy is the pits! I know, I know, Origin pays the bills but it doesn't make this weekend's footy any less terrible. The first half in the Raiders/Dolphins game threatened to see a decent game break out but that second half was awful. I enjoyed the Dogs/Storm game but otherwise ... yuk!

2. Let's not pretend that the awful weather didn't play a part, but the crowds this weekend were as bad as the footy. I'm not going to sink the boot into fans. If the Sharks were playing in the rain, sans Addin Fonua-Blake, Blake Brailey and Briton Nikora, against a side missing Origin players, I'm not sure I'd go either.

3. Did the footy this weekend fail to excite? Yes. Will the rest of the Origin period continue to produce similar? Almost certainly. Will I complain about it? Every chance I get. Will I stop watching? No chance! I am the problem. Whilst fans continue to tune in, nothing will change.

4. The 2026 St George Illawarra Dragons are on track to be one of the worst teams in modern professional rugby league. The 2016 Newcastle Knights will probably always hold that mantle but it's hard to see where this Dragons outfit bags two wins from right now.

5. I've heard a host of theories as to why the side is travelling so poorly but the fact they have almost $2 million dollars invested in the two worst centres in the game right now, says it all. I am loathe to bag King Gutho or Valentine Holmes, but Holmes is statistically having an all time nightmare season. Gutherson's "effort" this past week puts his future very much in doubt. They're far from the only reason, but they're certainly not helping.

6. The calvary will arrive in 2027. Luke Metcalf, Keaon Koloamatangi, Scott Drinkwater and Phillip Sami are all monster upgrades on the current crop, but I still can't get behind Dean Young coaching this side. The Dragons need to get away from the old boys. No Young, no Hornby. Appoint Matt Ballin and start a fresh. Nothing against Dean Young but there has been absolutely no "new coach bounce" like we've seen at the Sea Eagles and in other codes.

7. It is the very least of their worries but can we please can that awful "raise the red" pre-game stuff? Right now they should be holding up a white flag.

8. The much needed clean out at the Sharks is well and truly on. Cameron McInnes is headed to England and joins Sifa Talakai, Chris Vea'ila and Mawene Hiroti in exiting the club. Sione Katoa is supposedly on his way to the Cowboys with Jesse Ramien also linked to Townsville. The move is on at Cronulla.

9. Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi, Tom Hazelton ans Braden Uele are all fill the same role for the Sharks. Two are contracted, two are off-contract. I believe you can conclude that two further exits aren't that far off. There is no secret that the Sharks need to get younger and faster. They also look as though they are clearing the decks. Watch this space.

10. Despite Head of Football Graham Annesley's repeated insistence, there is absolutely no way in the world that State of Origin One will be refereed the same was as the NRL has been officiated thus far in 2026. If it is, I can see half the audience tuning out in the 12th minute when the 33rd six-again bell sounds. No chance.

11. What does worry me though is the fact that Ashley Klein, the Origin One referee, completely changed the game on Thursday night in Canberra in penalising a forearm that happens twice a set. If that level of nitpicking does creep into Origin, we may see the game ended when it's reduced to seven on seven due to multiple Sin Bins.

12. I was shocked to head CEO Andrew Abdo stand down. He'll want to go out on a high and looks like he'll stick around until the new TV deal is announced. I think a fresh set of eyes is a good thing.

13. I see Cameron Munster is "injured" and had to past a fitness test to confirm his selection in the series opener on Wednesday night. I guess the Maroons are saving the "flu scare" for Origin Two?

14. Roosters and Queensland halfback Sam Walker playing for England in the World Cup would be brilliant for both the tournament and international footy. The other teams have absolutely caught up to Australia and New Zealand, in every spot other than the halves.

15. Cameron Ciraldo was quick to call out criticism of his players and staff, following their win on Friday night. I fully understand the Head Coach backing his players and staff but to suggest they didn't deserve the criticism is a bridge too far.

16. I don't blame Ricky Stuart for his Press Conference dummy spit on Thursday night. The way the game has been officiated this year has even the biggest fans pulling their hair out in frustration. That said, I actually don't think Thursday night's game was in the top 20 worst refereed games of the season.

17. Cowboys coach Todd Payten probably earned the soon to be announced, contract extension. Rugby league fans have short memories though as Payten was almost level with Anthony Seibold when it came to the coach most likely to be gone early in 2026. He's turned the club around under the new rules and would be in demand if he were let go. I get it, and I think the Cowboys have it right.

18. Phil Gould's comments about Lachlan Galvin never being the club's long term option at seven certainly upset a few people. I don't know why. Gould was 100% honest and 100% correct. The club needs to work out what it wants to do with Matt Burton. That shapes as the big talking point, and will absolutely upset plenty.

19. I usually don't like one year, bridge signings in the NRL. I never understood Parramatta's signing of Jonah Pezet for a year. That said, I am behind the Dragons signing of Connor Watson for a year before he heads to PNG. The Dragons need as many new bodies as possible, even short term. They have a stack of young forward talents so adding Watson long-term didn't shape as a good option. Nothing can hurt right now in terms of taking a risk at the Dragons.

20. Rugby league fans are a tribal bunch, but the way in which the community comes together in support when one of our own is in pain, is amazing. Bar a few flips, the outpour of support for Jai Arrow and his family really restores faith in us as a combined fan base.