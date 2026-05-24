The NRL have claimed the opening game of the 2026 State of Origin series will be refereed the same as the regular season.

That shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, but that's certainly the reaction it has drawn across the rugby league landscape.

There may not be the statistics to back it up, but most will tell you there is a difference between club games and Origin games in the way they are officiated most years.

Just a little bit more is let go, the whistle stays in the pocket for longer, and the dreaded six-again bell probably won't be played quite as much.

Graham Annesley had no time for such a suggestion, though, telling The Sydney Morning Herald that the narrative was "completely false".

“Any suggestion that referees are given different instructions for Origin is completely false; they simply respond to what unfolds in front of them,” Annesley told the publication.

Origin features some of the best players from across the competition on the field at the same time. They are not only the best players, but generally, they are also those who play with the most discipline.

“That's what makes them so good, they are not constantly making errors or conceding penalties. When you put those factors together, it requires less intervention from referees.

“Referees only need to intervene when teams aren't complying with the rules or where there are a lot of errors being made, whether it be knock-ons, forward passes, or any other form of ill-discipline that requires more whistleblowing.”

This year has seen officiating - and more than that, the rules - under the microscope more than any other.

Changes in the pre-season, which now see six-agains blown for any ruck or offside infringement outside of a defensive 20-metre zone, mean the bell has been going off more than ever.

It is no secret that six-agains are at their highest ever level in 2026, but it is intriguing to follow their progression across the course of the season.

Round 2 saw the most six-agains called, with 96 across the 8 games at almost 12 per contest.

The following three rounds saw 76, 79 and 79 again signalled, before things had tailed off, with weeks in the 60s and even one in the 50s.

Magic Round saw the first round with more than 70 six-agains called since Round 5, while the first of the bye rounds just gone finished with 46 in five games at a tick over nine per contest.

That is right on line with the season average, which sits at 8.95 per game.

That is indeed up on previous years, with 2025 sitting at around 6 per game, while the previous three seasons all finished at around the 5 per game mark.

The fact less six-agains are being blown now almost certainly comes from a multi-faceted place - that teams have started to work out what they can and can't get away with, and that NRL referees are policing things slightly less strictly than they did at the very beginning of the year.

With point-scoring and margins still at record highs, there is certainly no doubt the game is still being played at a faster pace than ever before, although there are times when you watch teams defend and wonder if coaches have all but given up trying to practice it.

Some of the tries scored over the weekend were not as a result of six-agains, but rather, teams (and early in games where fatigue isn't an issue) having poor structure in their defensive lines or players having poor technique in their tackles.

That all said, the NRL have made a very clear push to speed the game up and is trying to minimise stoppages.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has made sure of it in every rule change that has been implemented since the COVID pandemic break of 2020, when the six-again first appeared in the game.

This year has taken it to the extreme, and while fans have very mixed opinions on the way the game has gone as a result, the NRL can't simply wind it back for State of Origin without getting it wrong.

As much as the game will be officiated the same as the NRL club rounds, don't be surprised to see an exceptionally low six-again count.

These are the best players in the sport who should be well on top of their discipline.

That's not to say Ashley Klein won't be looking to sanction infringements, but even at club level, there have been nine games with five or less six-agains over the last seven weeks.

That is more than one game per week where either the teams have worked it out, or the referee has been a touch more lenient - and that's all it needs to be.

Hands on the ball, speed of the game, lying on the ruck and being inside the ten metres - it's not as if these things are blatant. Most of them are a game of millimetres.

Maybe the biggest critique from fans is the lack of accountability when it comes to six-agains.

Things that ordinarily would never have been penalised now get the dreaded hand wave, the bell, and another six plays to defend on the back of it, without any chance for understanding what went wrong.

There have certainly been times this year when teams have had to defend 20+ tackles at a time - a near impossibility, and it certainly will be when the game's best attacking players are on either side of the ball at Origin level.

But if the NRL came out and officiated Origin differently from what has been done so far this year, it would be an admission from those in charge that the rules haven't worked.

That they don't want to spoil the game's biggest stage.

That Magic Round saw the highest number of six-agains in over six weeks is maybe the best indicator that the NRL are not willing to create that narrative.

Origin will not be game-changing. It will be a different version from what we are used to, but you can imagine it has also been a constant point in training over the last week.

The teams will be prepared, and the game will not turn into a farce.

It's just going to be a bit different to previous years.