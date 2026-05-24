The Manly Sea Eagles are continuing to display some elite football under interim coach Kieran Foran, but a fresh problem has emerged: how do they face their fullback dilemma?

Clayton Faulalo was selected by Foran in a late switch in the Broncos clash a fortnight ago to undertake the fullback jersey, catching many by surprise, given Tolutau Koula's scintillating form and Lehi Hopoate's classy experience last year.

However, since his birth in the role, Faulalo has lit up the competition, and Manly are starting to flex their elite squad depth with their fourth-string fullback option until Tom Trbojevic returns.

Since the dawn of time, Manly have always struggled when Trbojevic has missed time with his soft tissue injuries. In what is an amazing turnaround, they are placed in the top four and are cruising along nicely following a gritty 12-10 win against the Gold Coast Titans, where Faulalo had his fingerprints all over their triumph.

There is no-doubt when Trbojevic is fit, he will return to his well-earned fullback jersey, but it is hard to leave Faulalo out of the back five given elite back-to-back performances.

"Sometimes you've just got to win ugly, and the most important thing for us tonight, we've got the two points," said Jamal Fogarty on Fox League coverage following their recent win.

"Obviously, we're missing some personnel, but we've got a lot of depth and belief in our younger guys that jumped in the squad tonight, and it takes an entire club to get through a season.

"So, ugly win tonight, but we'll take the two points and take our learnings."

Foran taking a daring punt on Faulalo shows you all the proof in the world that he is ready to transition into the full-time Sea Eagles head coaching role, with the 25-year-old being the best player on ground in their past two matches in the Tigers and the Titans.

"He's been unbelievable, Clayton, with his performances over the past month. He's been near our best player on the field along with plenty of others," Foran said in his post-match press conference.

"He came up with so many special plays at important times.

"He's very versatile and we have high hopes for Clayton as he's unbelievably gifted. He's worked very hard on his game."

So far in his tenure, Foran is having only good selection headaches come across his desk, with Luke Brooks playing career best following many calls to have Joey Walsh come in, and now figuring out how to fit Faulalo in his starting side.

The Sea Eagles face another challenge when they head to the Shire to face the Cronulla Sharks on Friday.

Whether stars Haumole Olakau'atu and Tolutau Koula back-up from their NSW Blues duties is unknown, but would be a welcome addition to helping thwart the Sharks who will be fresh off a bye.