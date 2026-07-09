It was a drama-charged week in the QLD Cup and NSW Cup.

Both competitions delivered surprises, controversy and plenty of free-flowing football with implications aplenty for your favourite club.

Amone returns with a bang

After last playing professional or semi-professional rugby league 1,037 days ago, former wonderkid Talatau Amone made a triumphant return to rugby league for Broncos' feeder club Wynnum Manly.

Amone has been in exile after having his contract torn up by the Dragons in 2023 following his involvement in a rooftop hammer attack. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to common assault in a separate incident last year.

The 24-year-old was electric for the Seagulls in their 54-0 rout of the PNG Hunters on Sunday, with the Tongan international having his hand in four tries while setting up six line-breaks. Wynnum toyed with the PNG left edge throughout the contest with Amone's passing game and ability to take on the line, causing all sorts of problems for the Hunters.

With the 54-game NRL player returning to the game so seamlessly on the weekend, NRL clubs with a need for depth in the halves might look to pick him up on a low-risk deal. The talent has never been in question, but convincing an NRL club he deserves another opportunity may be the bigger challenge that clubs will have to weigh up as we expand from 17 to 19 teams by the end of the decade.

Hope for Parramatta amid horror injury run

Parramatta have been dealt a rough hand when it comes to injuries in 2026, with the club dealing with a casualty ward that resembles the cult classic M*A*S*H.

That being said, the Eels have been forced to give their young guns of the future plenty of game time in higher grades after starring in age competitions over the last two seasons. Ryley Smith has been exceptional since coming back from injury in the NSW Cup; he had a hand in two tries on the weekend in Parramatta's 44-10 demolition of Manly.

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Other youngsters to keep an eye on include young half Lorenzo Talataina. The much-touted prospect has been electric in recent weeks; his short kicking game has been exceptional, having a hand in two tries, with his ability to read situations an absolute highlight.

Elsewhere, backrower Jeziah Funa-Iuta had his strongest game of the season, running for over 130 metres, breaking five tackles and having a linebreak in the thrashing of the Sea Eagles. Also, Araz Nanva earned himself an NRL recall deputising for the injured Sean Russell with a sound performance, running for 188 metres, busting eight tackles and setting up three line breaks.

Other talking points

After last playing in the NRL in 2021, Josh Dugan answered an SOS from former team-mate and coach of the Northern Pride, Sam Williams, to come back to the QLD Cup this weekend.

A veteran of over 200 NRL games, 12 Origin appearances and 12 test matches for Australia, Dugan returned to the field for the Pride, where he had been an assistant coach this season. Despite a quiet return, the centre's experience helped the Pride to a 34-12 victory over Ipswich. Cowboys contracted player Ethan King continued to impress, running for over 300 metres and having a hand in two tries.

Broncos half Billy Walters managed a full 80 minutes in his second match back from an ACL injury. Walters was impressive in the halves, scoring a try and having a hand in several others as Souths Logan thrashed a depleted Redcliffe by 32-10. Also, Jesse Arthars had a sound performance, shifting to fullback midway through the first half and being involved in several tries whilst running for over 150 metres and having two linebreaks.

Penrith claimed a back-and-forth 34-32 victory over Souths. Fullback Jaxen Edgar crossed for two tries and dominated proceedings for the Panthers while young half Keahn Skipps had his first dominant performance in the second tier competition, having a hand in a critical try in the second half and forcing a dropout. Souths pivot Bayleigh Bentley-Hape is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in a hip drop tackle during the second half.

Latu Fainu got some minutes in his preferred position of halfback and tore the Dragons to shreds in Wests' 42-8 victory on Sunday. Fainu's on-ball skills for a half are outstanding, and he orchestrated a terrific attacking display, setting up countless tries and linebreaks in a dominant second half. Meanwhile, Dragons centre Moses Suli made his return from injury and was largely kept in check by the Magpies, having just nine runs in 80 minutes, three tackle breaks, but had 100% tackle efficiency.

QLD Cup Round 15 results

Northern 34 def Ipswich 12

Brisbane 26 def Tweed 22

Central QLD 30 def Sunshine Coast 20

Mackay 42 def Norths 22

Burleigh 26 def Western 18

Souths 32 def Redcliffe 10

Wynnum 54 def PNG 0

NSW Cup Round 17 results

Penrith 34 def Souths 32

Wests 42 def Dragons 8

Norths 12 def Newtown 10

Parramatta 44 def Manly 10

For more analysis and takes on the week that was in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, the League Scene's lower grade wrap drops at 6pm each Wednesday night.