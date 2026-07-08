The votes have been cast from Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series, and Nathan Cleary has streaked away with a clear-cut victory in Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP for 2026.

11 players were still in the mix for overall honours coming into Game 3, but it was all Cleary in the decider.

He picked up the man-of-the-match and player-of-the-series honours, and here at Zero Tackle, he was also awarded a perfect 20 votes in Game 3.

It has left him well ahead of Sam Walker, who clings to second spot in his debut series despite Queensland getting blown out in Game 3.

The agreement between judges didn't last through the entire five players picked, with Bradman Best, Hudson Young, Liam Martin, Payne Haas, Addin Fonua-Blake, Cameron Murray and Mitchell Moses all landing points.

Although all 60 votes on offer were claimed by players wearing blue.

For each game of the 2026 State of Origin series, our voting panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist and writer Leo Twemlow, Dan Nichols, and me as editor will vote on the games on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine the State of Origin MVP.

Here are all the votes for Game 3 and the final leaderboard at the end of the series.

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Matt Clements

5. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

4. Bradman Best (New South Wales Blues)

3. Hudson Young (New South Wales Blues)

2. Liam Martin (New South Wales Blues)

1. Payne Haas (New South Wales Blues)

Dan Nichols

5. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

4. Payne Haas (New South Wales Blues)

3. Hudson Young (New South Wales Blues)

2. Bradman Best (New South Wales Blues)

1. Addin Fonua-Blake (New South Wales Blues)

Scott Pryde

5. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

4. Payne Haas (New South Wales Blues)

3. Cameron Murray (New South Wales Blues)

2. Bradman Best (New South Wales Blues)

1. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales Blues)

Leo Twemlow

5. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

4. Payne Haas (New South Wales Blues)

3. Cameron Murray (New South Wales Blues)

2. Bradman Best (New South Wales Blues)

1. Hudson Young (New South Wales Blues)

Full leaderboard

1. Nathan Cleary - 35 votes (New South Wales Blues)

2. Sam Walker - 22 votes (Queensland Maroons)

= 3. Selwyn Cobbo - 19 votes (Queensland Maroons)

= 3. Cameron Munster - 19 votes (Queensland Maroons)

5. Ethan Strange - 18 votes (New South Wales Blues)

6. Payne Haas - 13 votes (New South Wales Blues)

7. Bradman Best - 10 votes (New South Wales Blues)

8. Harry Grant - 9 votes (Queensland Maroons)

= 9. Cameron Murray - 8 votes (New South Wales Blues)

= 9. Hudson Young - 8 votes (New South Wales Blues)

11. James Tedesco - 5 votes (New South Wales Blues)

= 12. Kalyn Ponga - 3 votes (Queensland Maroons)

= 12. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 3 votes (Queensland Maroons)

= 14. Liam Martin - 2 votes (New South Wales Blues)

= 14. Max Plath - 2 votes (Queensland Maroons)

= 16. Addin Fonua-Blake - 1 vote (New South Wales Blues)

= 16. Mitchell Moses - 1 vote (New South Wales Blues)

= 16. Mark Nawaqanitawase 1 vote (New South Wales Blues)

= 16. Victor Radley - 1 vote (New South Wales Blues)

Total votes by state

NSW Blues - 103 votes

QLD Maroons - 77 votes