Laurie Daley has decided on his coaching future after winning the series on Wednesday night.

The NSW Blues won 30-12 at Suncorp Stadium, claiming their second decider at Brisbane in the last three series.

Brad Fittler couldn't agree on a deal to continue being the Blues coach after the 2024 season.

This led to Daley signing a two-year deal to become the Blues coach starting from 2025, which finished after this year's series.

CODE Sports reported on Wednesday morning that he is set to walk away from the role.

His current deal has finished, and he has remained at long odds to continue in the head coaching role.

Daley becomes the third coach to win multiple series and has coached the second-most games for NSW, with 21 total.

The Blues have already begun their search for their next coach, and there are six candidates so far.

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Trent Barrett, currently an assistant coach for the Brisbane Broncos under Michael Maguire, has the support of some NSW legends, including Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus.

Matt King, a current Roosters assistant coach who worked alongside Daley in the last two series, is also being considered for taking the head coaching role.

Boyd Cordner is on the list as well, and there is confidence he will become a NSW Blues coach one day.

He was the favourite to land the role before Laurie Daley signed on and has a very strong reputation in the coaching space.

Michael Ennis has also been considered, with assistant coaching experience with the Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Dean Young and Ben Hornby are also on the list, which could change depending on who signs on to be the Dragons' head coach in 2027.

What is worth noting is whether the Blues plan to hire a coach for 12 months, as NSW have optimism they can sign Ivan Cleary for the 2028 series.