Former NRL legend Andrew Johns has publicly called for St George Illawarra Dragons head honchos to keep interim coach Dean Young on-board for next season despite slumping to 11th loss of the season.

The 8th Immortal claims the side he inherited was inevitably going to continue to endure losses despite the recent parting ways with Shane Flanagan.

Young, following his fourth loss at the helm, has pleaded to the faithful Red V to stick with them during these tough periods of consecutive losses.

"I know they're in a tough spot and we appreciate all the fans turning up tonight, where we're sitting on the ladder and to have so many of those fans turn up, pay their hard-earned and sit in the pouring rain," Young said following the loss to the Warriors.

"We appreciate it, we've got a fan day tomorrow and all the boys are going to be thanking everyone that turns up tomorrow ... stay with us, we're building."

However, with promising attacking threats in Scott Drinkwater and Luke Metcalf along with wrecking-ball Keaon Koloamatangi joining the club next year, there are calls from Johns the Dragons should stay put with Young.

"St George Illawarra fans and powers that be at the club, do not judge Dean Young on the way they're playing at the moment," Johns said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"He's inherited a roster that in some positions, just aren't up to it.

"They've gotta give him a start next year. He's got Scott Drinkwater to the club and I've got no doubt he's gone there because Dean Young coached him at the Cowboys.

"Luke Metcalf [is coming], there's gonna be a run threat and Keaon [Koloamatangi] is gonna be there with that really young potential forward pack.

"Just give Dean a start next year, he needs to be given a start."

Within the space of a few weeks, the Red V fans have a lot to be excited about next year, with the club clearly identifying a lack of attacking threat and seeking out two damaging ball-players in Metcalf and Drinkwater.

Along with their incredible crop of elite rookie forwards, which include the Couchman brothers, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan and Jacob Halangahu, there is a strong nucleus building in Wollongong that will no-doubt improve in the years moving forward.