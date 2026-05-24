Gehamat Shibasaki is currently facing a contract dispute with the Brisbane Broncos over an extension following a breakout year in 2025, which saw him rejuvenate his NRL career.

Shibasaki has been playing for unders in 2025 and 2026, with the Courier Mail reporting he is facing an uphill battle for an upgraded deal, with the club only able to offer $300,000 per season.

Shibasaki returned to the Broncos in the preseason of 2025 on a train-and-trial and went on to cement himself as a star within the Red Hill-based club.

He made his Queensland Maroons debut in Game 3 last year, guided the Broncos to their first premiership in 19 years and represented Australia in three test matches against England in the Ashes series in October.

His contract for this year was upgraded. However, the club is strapped for cash and won't be able to offer him the elite centre money that a lot of other stars of his calibre are on.

The Queensland-based publication is also revealing he is seeking a $600,000 price tag on the open market for next year and beyond.

Shibasaki hopes to remain in Brisbane and repay them for taking a gamble on him, and is currently preparing for Wednesday night where he was named on the six-man bench for the Queensland Maroons.

“I haven't figured anything out yet,” Shibasaki said to the Courier Mail.

“I'm just playing footy and trying to do what I can for the boys each week.

“I'll let my manager sort all that stuff out. I'm just trying to focus on the footy at the moment.

“I've got to let my footy do the talking before I can talk numbers.”

Shibasaki made his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2018, before becoming a journeyman with stints at the Knights, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, then finally returning to Red Hill.

“I love this club,” he said.

“The Broncos are one of my childhood dreams.

“But again, I'm a dad first, so family first. I've got a family to look after, so that's my main priority.

“I'd consider (leaving). I'm pretty open to anywhere.

“But like I said, I haven't been too great at the moment, so I can't really be talking about contract stuff. I need to focus on staying on the field.”

A similar situation occurred with Dolphins flyer Selwyn Cobbo, with the Broncos unable to fit him in and left the club after five seasons.

He took his talents across town to Redcliffe, rekindling his career and is now lining up for a return to the Origin arena for the Maroons.

Shibasaki has made 65 appearances across his NRL journey, scoring 27 tries and becoming a lethal threat on the left edge for the Broncos.