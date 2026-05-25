There are major fears Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played his last game in the NRL following the New Zealand Warriors star hobbling off the field at Kogarah on Saturday night.

The New Zealand Warriors went about their business in dismantling the St George Illawarra Dragons, but it came with a cost, and the club will be sweating on the fitness of their dual-international star.

The Auckland-based outfit will face a nervous wait after Tuivasa-Sheck left the field 11 minutes into their 30-12 win, with fears he has suffered an ACL injury in his return match from a shoulder problem.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster spoke post-game about the star's injury status.

"It's just funny with those injuries, I wish we had a scan machine at every ground and then we could walk in here and give you guys feedback straight away, and we'd have clarity," he said.

"But until we get that, we'll just wait and see."

If scans reveal an ACL issue, it will most-likely be the last time we see the former Golden Boot winner in the NRL.

Tuivasa-Sheck will play for Wakefield Trinity in the Super League next season, with an ACL injury recovery period no-doubt spanning past the end of this season if the results come back that way.

Webster also revealed Tuivasa-Sheck could walk around following the game, with hopes it is a sign the injury isn't too severe.

It rubs salt in the wound for the Warriors, who despite flying high in second place on the ladder, have lost star halfback Tanah Boyd for the remainder of the season with an ACL rupture last week.

They will have to dig deep to keep up their quality form following their late injury run, and will be put to the ultimate test when they face the Penrith Panthers in a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash this Sunday night.